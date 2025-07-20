Bitcoin’s relatively dull price actions in the past few days continued during the weekend by standing at around $118,000.

Several altcoins have performed significantly better since yesterday, with LTC jumping by 13% to over $115.

BTC Calms at $118K

The primary cryptocurrency started its impressive ascent in the previous business week when it finally broke above the $110,000 resistance and jumped to a new all-time high at the time of $112,000. The gains continued by the end of the week, and BTC neared $119,000 for another peak.

The culmination, though, took place on Monday, July 14, when the bulls took the asset to its latest ATH of over $123,000. Thus, it had added more than $15,000 in the span of just five days.

A correction seemed inevitable, and bitcoin slipped to under $116,000 in the next couple of days. Nevertheless, it defended that level and recovered some ground by the end of the week. It even challenged $120,000 and $121,000, but to no avail, and now sits around $118,000 after a calm Saturday.

Its market capitalization has declined to $2.344 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts has been further reduced to 59.4%.

LTC on the Rise

Most altcoins have also calmed over the past day. Ethereum has jumped by nearly 2% and now trades above $3,600. BNB and ADA are up by around 1%, while TRX and XRP have declined by similar percentages.

SUI and LINK have jumped the most from the biggest altcoins, by up to 3%. Litecoin is the top performer from the largest 50 alts. It has added more than 13% over the past 24 hours and now trades above $115.

ENA and XDC have also added double digits, while BGB and SKY have slipped by around 3%.

The cumulative market cap of all crypto assets has remained at essentially the same spot as yesterday, at just under $3.950 trillion.