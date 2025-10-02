Litecoin (LTC) Up 15% Weekly, Analyst Predicts Rally to $354

Litecoin rises 15% weekly to $120. Analysts see breakout potential, with targets at $354 and higher if momentum and key levels hold.

Litecoin (LTC) traded at around $120 at press time, showing an 8% gain over the past 24 hours and a 15% increase across the week.

Consequently, the move has drawn attention from analysts who see the possibility of further gains if key levels hold.

Analyst Eyes $354 as First Target

Crypto analyst Javon Marks noted that Litecoin’s chart is showing a structure similar to its earlier breakout runs. He identified $354 as a first target, nearly three times higher than current levels.

His analysis highlights Litecoin’s history of breaking out of descending trendlines after periods of accumulation. The current setup shows rising support and strengthening momentum. “$LTC looks borderline ready to surge here,” Marks said, adding that a further extension could point toward $842.68, a level in line with past large-scale rallies.

Long-Term Triangle Formation

Analyst Captain Faibik examined Litecoin on the weekly timeframe, where the price has been consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle since 2018. The pattern is defined by lower highs and higher lows, with the asset now approaching the upper boundary of resistance.

A confirmed breakout above this structure could set Litecoin up for a larger rally. Faibik’s chart projects a potential move to $648, more than five times above current levels. He stated, “$LTC will join the party soon, accumulate it before it’s too late,” pointing to the compression nearing its apex as a possible trigger.

Daily and Intraday Perspective

According to CRYPTOWZRD, Litecoin’s daily candle closed bullish, while LTCBTC is working on a breakout from a falling wedge formation. A breakout from this setup could support a quick rally toward $140 and above. The analyst noted that Litecoin is trading above $112 support, a level that remains constructive unless Bitcoin shifts the broader market trend.

On the intraday view, LTC has moved over $115.50. CRYPTOWZRD explained that a pullback and rebound from this level could provide another entry point. Holding above it may lead to sideways movement before the next attempt higher.

In addition, momentum tools back the current strength. The MACD line is well above the signal line with a growing positive histogram, showing that buyers are driving the move.

The RSI stands at 84, in overbought territory. While this confirms strong demand, it also suggests that a short-term pause or consolidation could follow after the sharp rise.