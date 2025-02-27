Bitcoin’s nosedive continued in the past 24 hours as the asset plunged to another multi-month low of just over $82,000 before it managed to recover some ground.

Ethereum is the top loser from the larger-cap alts today, while LTC and AVAX stand with minor gains after another massacre.

BTC Rebounds to $86K

A lot can change in the cryptocurrency markets in the span of a week, and sometimes even less. Just last Friday, the largest of the bunch was climbing confidently toward $100,000 after gaining more than five grand in a few days.

However, the Bybit hack stopped its ascent and pushed it south to $96,000 during the weekend. Trump’s tariffs and other controversial economic measures, as well as the growing concerns about rising inflation, pushed investors away from BTC and the ETFs, with massive outflows for several consecutive days now.

The primary cryptocurrency dropped to $94,000 on Monday, but the real pain was observed on Tuesday, with a slump to $86,000, and on Wednesday, with another decline to $82,100 (on Bitstamp). The latter became the new three-month low.

Although BTC has recovered some ground since then and now sits above $86,000, it’s still 3% down on the day. Its market cap has dropped to $1.7 trillion, and its dominance over the alts has decreased to 57.5% on CG.

ETH Down, LTC Up

Ethereum continues to dig new lows and dropped toward $2,200 yesterday. It now sits above $2,350, but it is still down by 5% since this time yesterday. XRP, BNB, DOGE, ADA, TRX, XLM, SUI, and TON are also in the red from the larger-cap alts.

In contrast, AVAX and LTC have marked gains of over 3% within the same timeframe. APT has stolen the show after recent speculations about an ETF tracking its performance and has soared by 7% to over $6.1.

The total crypto market cap, though, has shed another $70 billion since yesterday’s peak and is down to $2.970 trillion on CG.