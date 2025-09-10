TL;DR

LINK broke above a long-term triangle, targeting $30, $53, and potentially $100.

Caliber and Grayscale boost LINK’s credibility with token purchases and ETF filings.

$24 resistance and $22 support levels guide traders; a breakout could trigger a strong upside move.

Breakout Pattern Sets Up Potential Move

Chainlink (LINK) is trading around $23 after a minor 24-hour decline of 1%. Over the last seven days, the price has remained flat. Despite the sideways movement, technical analysts are watching for a larger trend to form.

A weekly chart shared by analyst Ali Martinez shows a breakout from a symmetrical triangle that began in 2022. This breakout occurred just above the $21 level, which matches the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement zone.

Notably, the pattern suggests that the consolidation period may have ended. Key levels to watch include $31.57, $53.07, and $102.68. Pointing to the higher range as a potential target if strength continues, Martinez noted,

The next move for Chainlink $LINK could send it toward $100. pic.twitter.com/BxkakH5jpl — Ali (@ali_charts) September 10, 2025

$24 Resistance and $30 Target in Focus

According to a separate analysis from CRYPTOWZRD, the asset closed the day without a clear signal on both the LINK/USD and LINK/BTC charts. The analyst said stronger daily candles are needed before the next move can take shape. Bitcoin dominance moving lower is seen as a positive sign for LINK’s performance against BTC.

The $24 level is marked as immediate resistance. A confirmed break and hold above this point could trigger a push toward $30.

“We will have to get more healthy Daily candles to expect a further bullish move towards the $30.00 resistance,” CRYPTOWZRD posted.

On lower timeframes, the $22 support level is also being tracked as a possible entry for short-term trades.

Big Money Is Buying LINK, Here’s Who’s In

Institutional interest in Chainlink continues to grow. Caliber, a Nasdaq-listed real estate and digital asset management company, confirmed the purchase of LINK tokens. The company described this as part of its Digital Asset Treasury Strategy.

Meanwhile, the initial acquisition serves as a system test. Future purchases will be made using a combination of cash reserves, equity-based securities, and credit facilities. Caliber said it intends to continue adding LINK to its holdings on a regular basis.

Separately, Grayscale Investments has filed for a Chainlink ETF that would trade under the ticker GLNK on NYSE Arca. This follows a similar application submitted by Bitwise in August. Both funds are designed to offer exposure to LINK without requiring investors to hold the asset directly.

Other firms, including 21Shares, WisdomTree, and Canary Capital, have also filed for altcoin-based ETFs. Regulatory decisions are expected in October.