The question of how much Bitcoin is needed to retire has probably been asked by most investors, and recent research may now have the answer.

Bitcoin researcher and investor ‘Smitty’ has created a model calculating how much BTC is needed to retire on.

“Most people in most countries still need less than 1 BTC for 2035 [retirement],” he stated before adding that if retiring this year, most countries need between one and ten BTC.

The model is based on each country’s average income level, adjusted for inflation, age at retirement, and utilizing Bitcoin’s power law model for predicting prices.

Retiring on Bitcoin

Naturally, those living in expensive countries such as the United States and most of Europe will need more Bitcoin to maintain their lifestyles during retirement. However, for more than half of the countries listed, less than 1 BTC would be enough to retire on for most people in 2035.

For retirement in 2045, people in nearly all countries aside from a handful of super wealthy places would need less than 1 BTC, and in many, just 0.1 BTC would be enough, according to the research.

How much Bitcoin does the average person need to retire? Here, its calculated and presented in radial charts

for 96 countries, ages 5 – 75, retiring in 2025 – 2055.

– – – Based on each country’s average income level, adjusted for inflation (7% M2 expansion), and of course… pic.twitter.com/6Y9DMoHyeI — Sminston With (@sminston_with) July 23, 2025

The findings presume that Bitcoin prices will continue to increase in accordance with the power law model, which is derived by taking resistance and support bands of BTC.

These bands are derived by taking a linear regression of the historical Bitcoin price to derive a “power law,” which is represented as a straight line showing the correlation between BTC’s price and time.

By 2035, BTC will be valued at $1.7 million, according to power law projections, more than enough to retire on for most people.

One Coiners a Rare Breed

Additionally, holding just one BTC now is rarer than being a millionaire. According to blockchain data, the actual number of unique people who own 1 Bitcoin is around 800,000 to 850,000, but this is just an estimate.

With 8 billion people on the planet, “wholecoiners” represent just 0.01% to 0.02% of the population, and those holding 1 BTC are also rarer than the estimated 16 million millionaires globally.

According to Glassnode, addresses with a balance over 1 BTC have remained above 1 million for the last year, but these include exchanges and institutional whales.