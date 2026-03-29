Legacy Bitcoin Miners Face Cash Crunch: 15-20% of the Global Fleet Running in the Red

The current hash price environment is squeezing Bitcoin miners’ profitability. CoinShares estimates that 15-20% of the global mining fleet is operating at a loss at the current hash price of $28-30 per PH/day.

In Q4 2025, Bitcoin fell nearly 31%, from an early-October all-time high of almost $126,000 to around $86,000 by late December, while network hash rate remained near record levels, driving hash prices to post-halving lows.

Mining at a Loss

According to the latest findings by CoinShares, miners operating mid-generation hardware, including models below the S19 XP, faced negative cash flow unless they had access to ultra-cheap electricity, typically under $0.05/kWh. These conditions put roughly one-sixth to one-fifth of the global mining capacity below breakeven, which is a clear signal of pressure on older and less efficient operators.

The report found that the weighted average cost of production for publicly listed miners reached $79,995 per Bitcoin in Q4 2025, as a result of higher electricity costs, increased depreciation from new AI and HPC infrastructure, and rising network difficulty. With hash prices compressed, the report identifies three consecutive negative difficulty adjustments in late 2025. This is a rare occurrence not seen since July 2022, and indicates miner capitulation.

Operators running legacy S19-series equipment were particularly impacted, as winter energy costs and ERCOT grid curtailments further increased uneconomic mining hours. CoinShares pointed out that the sector’s margin compression has forced some miners to diversify. A growing number pivoted toward AI and HPC workloads that promise higher and more stable returns compared to cyclical Bitcoin mining.

Despite the sector-wide strain, CoinShares stated that the network hash rate has shown resilience. The global network hash rate peaked at around 1,160 EH/s in October 2025 before dipping roughly 10% by December and early 2026 due to uneconomic operations and regulatory inspections in Xinjiang, China.

Miners Reduce BTC Holdings

By early March 2026, the network had stabilized near 1,020 EH/s, which indicates that strategic miners with access to low-cost energy, state-backed operations, or next-generation ASICs continue to operate profitably even as mid-generation fleets struggle. The report further detailed that publicly listed miners have reduced their BTC holdings in response to tight margins, while Core Scientific, Bitdeer, and Riot have all liquidated significant amounts from their treasuries.

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Meanwhile, recovery in hash prices is closely tied to BTC price movements. At current levels of around $30/PH/day, only the most efficient miners remain cash-positive, while older and less efficient fleets face losses. A steady BTC price above $70,000 could alleviate pressure, whereas prolonged weakness would likely trigger additional miner capitulation.