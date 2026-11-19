One Dubai user claims to have lost 507K USDT from their Ledger Flex, while another is said to have lost 122K USDT also from a Ledger device.

Hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger has verified reports of tampered devices showing up in Berlin and is also investigating two suspected cases in Dubai.

According to the company, the newly identified wallets carry the same physical modification as those seen in October in Southeast Asia.

Ledger Investigates Dubai Reports

On November 15, a trader, Rewinsky, posted on X that they had lost $1,300 SOL from their Ledger and, after checking the device, shared pictures on the social platform allegedly showing it had been tampered with.

Days later, another account, New Babylon Order, made similar claims that someone had drained 507,000 USDT from a Ledger Stax they had bought at the Virgin Megastore in Dubai in early October. According to them, they generated the wallet’s seed directly on the device and did not type it anywhere else. There was reportedly a second victim who had bought their Ledger wallet in the same Dubai store; this one said to have lost 122,000 USDT.

Yesterday, Ledger published an update, where it said that it was reviewing the Dubai cases and that its investigations had identified devices in Berlin that had been tampered with. Recall that in October, a user who had purchased their device through MediaMarkt in Germany claimed it showed possible signs of manipulation.

The French firm also confirmed that it had found one affected Ledger Nano Gen5 in Southeast Asia.

“Every device we have confirmed shows the same kind of physical modification, built to capture the recovery phrase during setup,” wrote the wallet maker in the report.

When the issue first came to light in October, Ledger said that an organized criminal gang was behind it, buying genuine devices over several months and then fitting them with custom-built components that could capture recovery phrases when the wallets were being set up. The group is then believed to have put the hardware wallets back into circulation through resellers like CryptoBilis in Southeast Asia.

You may also like:

Security analyst Mark Karpelès also speculated that the implants were professionally manufactured, complete with production lines and manuals, and then sold to intermediaries, who installed them on Ledger devices before reselling them.

Ledger has not ruled out the possibility that more affected wallets will be discovered. It also asked any users who had concerns about their devices being tampered with to reach out to support and said that it was working with partners and law enforcement authorities to find such devices as quickly as possible.

Possible Losses in the Millions

As CryptoPotato reported, devices sold through CryptoBilis in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia may have caused as much as $80 million worth of losses, with blockchain analytics firm Bitquery saying the figure could be as high as $102 million from 335 wallets on 5 blockchains.

Ledger has urged anyone who may have bought any of its devices from third parties in Germany or Southeast Asia not to use them to set up or restore a wallet. It also advised such users to move their funds to new wallets and only create recovery phrases from devices bought directly from its official website.