Leaked Call, Private Wallets, $200K Plan: Inside the Axiom Insider Trading Allegations

ZachXBT has alleged that an employee at Axiom Exchange abused internal access to sensitive user data.

In a series of posts, the prominent crypto investigator identified the employee as Broox Bauer and claimed he used internal tools at Axiom to look up private wallet information and track user activity for trading purposes beginning in early 2025.

Internal Tools Exploited

Axiom was founded in 2024 by Mist and Cal and later participated in Y Combinator’s Winter 2025 batch. ZachXBT said the platform quickly became one of the most profitable companies in the crypto sector, and generated more than $390 million in revenue to date. He stated that he was retained to independently investigate allegations of misconduct at the firm after receiving reports.

According to the investigator, Broox served as a senior business development employee at Axiom based in New York. In recorded clips from a private group call, Broox allegedly said he could track any Axiom user through referral codes, wallet addresses, or user IDs, and claimed he could “find out anything to do with that person.”

In the same recording, Broox allegedly described initially researching 10 to 20 wallets and gradually increasing that number to avoid drawing suspicion. ZachXBT said Broox also set rules for how others could request user lookups and stated he would send a full list of wallets.

The investigator further claimed that in April 2025, Broox shared a screenshot from an internal Axiom dashboard displaying private wallets belonging to a trader identified as “Jerry.” In August 2025, Broox allegedly shared another image showing registration details and connected wallets for a trader named “Monix.” That same month, he reportedly discussed looking up Axiom users who had traded the meme coin AURA.

According to ZachXBT, members of the group created a Google Sheet compiling wallet addresses for multiple key opinion leader (KOL) targets. The sheet allegedly mapped wallet data obtained through Axiom’s internal dashboard by Broox. Multiple KOLs named in the document or shown in leaked screenshots were contacted and independently confirmed that the wallet information attributed to them was accurate, the on-chain sleuth added.

One of the targeted traders was identified as Marcell, described as a KOL known for purchasing large portions of meme coin token supplies from private wallets before promoting them to followers. ZachXBT said such traders were considered prime targets because private wallet addresses are rarely public and address reuse is less common, which increases the value of privileged information.

ZachXBT stated that Broox’s main wallet was identified through private chat messages and that related addresses were mapped. However, he said that due to the high volume of meme coin trades, it was difficult to isolate specific high-confidence examples of insider trading without access to Axiom’s internal logs to review trade timing. Funds from related addresses were said to have flowed primarily to several centralized exchange deposit addresses.

The investigator also alleged that Broox discussed plans during a February 2026 recorded call to help a recently hired Axiom moderator, identified as Gowno (Seb), quickly profit $200,000 by abusing access to internal tools. ZachXBT claimed that Broox shared screenshots of exchange balances in private chats to show that the activity had already generated returns.

ZachXBT added that because Broox is based in New York City, the matter could potentially fall within the jurisdiction of the Southern District of New York.

On-Chain Crime Investigations

From linking “Lick” to wallets tied to over $90 million in suspected thefts and US government seizure-related funds, to uncovering a $5-10 billion “Black U” laundering market on Tron allegedly connected to the Lazarus Group, ZachXBT has built a reputation for tracing major crypto crime networks.

He detailed how stolen assets from hacks on platforms like Bybit were funneled through illicit channels, and separately exposed a Canadian scammer accused of stealing over $2 million via Coinbase support impersonation schemes.