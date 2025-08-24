TL;DR

The XRP Army has always been among the most vocal parts of the cryptocurrency community, frequently posting some big and sometimes far-fetched-sounding predictions.

In this article, we will review some of the latest, as one of them even sees the asset skyrocketing well within a triple-digit price territory.

Can XRP Break Above $100?

Before we head into the first two massive price predictions, let’s quickly recap XRP’s most recent movements. The asset reached a new all-time high a month ago at $3.65 before it corrected to under $2.8 on a couple of occasions. However, it defended that level earlier this week and bounced above the crucial $3 support, where it currently sits as well.

Consequently, Cobb, who is among the loudest XRP fans on X, indicated that this particular level “feels like the new $0.60.” Recall that Ripple’s token was stuck at $0.60 for several months last year before the US elections, with little to no deviations. However, it went on a massive run as it became known that Trump would return to the White House, and then-SEC Chair Gary Gensler would leave.

Cobb categorized the $3 support as an essential consolidation level, which will be followed by a surge to $20 per token.

While that sounds like a big price prediction, let’s now head into a much bolder one. John Squire, a social media influencer also known for his pro-XRP comments, outlined a future price tag for the cross-border token at $134.50. Yes, that’s a triple-digit XRP.

He cited information by Gemini, which put such a mindblowing price tag for the asset in case Ripple’s XRPL captures 20% of all tokenization in the RWA niche by 2026. If that’s to occur, XRP’s market cap would skyrocket to $8 trillion, which would make it 3 times bigger than BTC’s current valuation.

Google Gemini Projection #XRP Price Could Reach $134.5 if #XRPL Secures 20% of Tokenized RWA by 2026. 1️⃣ XRPL RWA Value: $14B (20% of $70B market)

2️⃣ Market Cap Projection: $7.99T

3️⃣ Price Projection: $134.5 per $XRP This isn’t hype — it’s math. #XRP #Crypto pic.twitter.com/wlQboUqhFO — John Squire (@TheCryptoSquire) August 24, 2025

Back to Reality

Not that we are saying these numbers above are impossible to reach, ever, but we would take them with a pinch of salt. As such, we will also provide a more realistic and less flashy (at least in the short-term) view of what could be next for Ripple’s token.

Ali Martinez, who noted on a couple of occasions in the past week that XRP had flashed a buy signal at $2.80, doubled down on his forecast, saying that the asset is in the “middle of a rebound to $3.6.” If such a price pump materializes, Ripple’s coin will be inches away from a new all-time high.

$XRP is in the middle of a rebound to $3.60! pic.twitter.com/OhOLwmoWkd — Ali (@ali_charts) August 23, 2025