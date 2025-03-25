TL;DR

Recent Pi Network updates include PI token inclusion in Telegram wallets and a domain claim program for apps that complete PiNet migration by May 28, 2025.

Dogecoin has jumped by 5% after House of Doge created a 10M DOGE reserve. Analysts see potential for more gains, with some predicting a new all-time high in the coming months.

Shiba Inu has risen by 3.5% amid rising Shibarium activity, higher burn rate, and decreasing exchange netflow – signs of bullish momentum.

What’s New Around Pi Network?

The controversial crypto project marked a major achievement on February 20 when it finally released its Open Network, which also saw the launch of the PI token.

The asset’s valuation experienced huge turbulence during its first trading days, ranging from under $0.70 to an all-time high of almost $3 (registered on February 27). Since then, PI has been experiencing an evident downfall, currently hovering at around $0.92 (per CoinGecko’s data).

The exchanges that have already embraced the coin include OKX, Bitget, Gate.io, and CoinEx (the latest to hop on the bandwagon).

Additional support from major platforms might positively affect the price and reverse the negative trend. The community expects Binance’s decision, which held a vote last month to check whether its users want to see PI listed on the exchange. Over 86% of the voters clicked the “yes” option, but the company has yet to respect their wishes.

Meanwhile, the team behind Pi Network did not extend the KYC process (known as the Grace Period), meaning users who did not take the necessary steps until March 14 risked forfeiting most of their minted PI tokens. Recently, the developers behind the project said some Pioneers will have to complete two-factor authentication (2FA) using a trusted email before their PI holdings get successfully migrated to the mainnet blockchain.

Earlier this week, Pi News (a media channel focusing on the project) claimed that PI investors can now see their tokens in the official wallet of the popular messaging application Telegram. Additionally, Pi Network informed that community apps that have complied with the ecosystem’s listing guidelines and completed PiNet migration by May 28, 2025, can “secure their domains without bidding, with certain requirements and restrictions.”

DOGE Heads North

The biggest meme coin in terms of market capitalization is the best-performing top 20 cryptocurrency today (March 25). Its price has surged by over 5%, and it’s currently trading at above $0.18.



Perhaps the most apparent reason triggering the rally is the establishment of “The Official Dogecoin Reserve” by House of Doge – an entity related to the meme coin.

“Through the launch of the Reserve and an initial 10 million Dogecoin purchase, House of Doge is creating a proof of concept to show that Dogecoin can facilitate seamless and efficient transactions,” the official statement reads.

DOGE’s pump caught the eye of numerous analysts who envisioned further gains in the near future. Ali Martinez, for instance, estimated that the price has broken out of its multi-week triangle, which could be a precursor of a 16% upswing.

The X user Trader Tardigrade was much more bullish, projecting an explosion to a new all-time high of over $6 in the following months.

SHIB Price Outlook

DOGE’s biggest rival has also entered into green territory, albeit registering less substantial gains than the OG meme coin.

While Shiba Inu has pumped by 3.5% in the past 24 hours, some important factors suggest this might be the beginning of a new bull run.

As CryptoPotato reported, those elements include the increased activity on Shibarium, the recent spike of the SHIB burn rate, and the negative exchange netflows (on a weekly scale), which signal reduced immediate selling pressure.