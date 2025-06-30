With a $129 billion market cap to Bitcoin’s $2.1 trillion, XRP is about 6% the leading crypto’s weight by capitalization. By comparison, Ethereum held around 14% of Bitcoin’s market cap in June.

The most bullish Ethereum and Ripple investors both see the potential in the ETH and XRP platforms to be as disruptive as Bitcoin and see future adoption on a similar scale.

Ethereum bulls are focused on how its smart contract services could disrupt the massive and lucrative finance, insurance, and legal sectors. Meanwhile, the XRP army is focused on the vast opportunity for Ripple’s international payments services.

In addition to Ripple’s very advanced business along the lines of global payments for big institutions, its XRP Ledger is finding more uses for XRP in decentralized finance.

Here are four bullish signs that XRP’s price could be poised for another god candle sometime in 2025.

1. XRP vs. BTC in July Compared

XRP has a substantially smaller market cap than Bitcoin. Crypto investors also view it as a more speculative risk-reward proposition. As a result, when Bitcoin prices go up or down, XRP’s price can move in the same direction, but with higher percentages of gains and losses.

Expert Bitcoin analysts expect another big showing from the leading crypto in Q3 or Q4 of this year, like the rally from Nov. through Jan last year. Long-time futures trader and long-term Bitcoin bull Peter Brandt is calling for another 50% leg up for BTC by Aug. or Sept.

Meanwhile, $200,000 BTC in 2025 and $500,000 by 2028 are in line with analyst expectations from Standard Chartered, Galaxy Digital, Ark Invest, and others.

If XRP prices follow the same trend as the last rally and melt up the chart 10x faster than BTC, then the Ripple holders could see +500% gains in the event of $150,000 Bitcoin and +1,000% ROI in a matter of months in the event of $200,000 BTC.

Now, no two markets are exactly the same, and previous results do not guarantee future performance. But by the same token, as Wall Street has long known— winners tend to win again, and big winners tend to win big again.

So the question is does Ripple continue to have the same competitive advantages going into July that attracted such a higher percentage capital gain from crypto investors from Nov. to Jan?

2. SEC vs. Ripple Lawsuit Update

Is the SEC lawsuit against Ripple Labs first filed in Dec. 2020 still ongoing?

You could say so, but it has taken an almost comically bullish turn for Ripple and XRP yet again.

The Southern District of New York’s Judge Analisa Torres came to Ripple’s rescue with a July 2023 ruling siding with the company against the SEC (at least partially). Torres ruled that XRP tokens did not meet the definition of unregistered securities, when it comes to their programatic sales on exchanges.

But under the new Trump Administration, the SEC is now so crypto friendly, that in June Judge Torres rejected a sweetheart joint motion by the SEC and Ripple asking to cut its fine from $125 million to $50 million.

Furthermore, the joint motion asked the court to remove its previously laid permanent injunction upon Ripple Labs not to violate any Act of Congress. The court denied the motion and the judge chastised the counter parties in the case for trying to over-step their authority.

Markets can now see a difference plain as night and day between the Gensler SEC and the Atkins SEC that removes a massive source of long-term resistance to XRP price growth.

Instead of prosecuting Ripple so over zealously that a federal judge ruled against the main argument in their case, the SEC is now getting blocked by the same judge for being too friendly.

Meanwhile, XRP ETF applications are stacking up at the Securities and Exchange Commission as Wall Street demand for Ripple exposure grows.

3. XRP Ledger, Wormhole Lock In More Multi-chain

XRP’s use case as a fast, reliable, low-fee international payments rail over RippleNet is it’s flagship operation. But the development of smart contract issuance on XRP Ledger is a massive opportunity for growth.

A mid-June update from Ripple Labs highlighted some serious progress on XRPL.

“A wave of new fiat-backed stablecoins are now live on the XRP Ledger including USDC, XSGD, EURØP, RLUSD, and USDB,” Ripple Labs noted in a blog update on 6/12.

“The XRPL’s native digital asset XRP retains a pivotal role, supporting stablecoin use cases by enabling efficient liquidity between assets, powering fast settlement, and serving as a bridge in cross-currency transactions.” -Ripple Labs

More recently, Ripple announced on 6/26, that it is partnering with the multi-chain platform Wormhole so XRPL network peers can use XRP on over 200 blockchain apps across +35 different cryptocurrency platforms.

When Could Ripple Realistically Take Enough SWIFT Market Share

At the XRP APEX 2025 conference in Singapore this June, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said XRP could capture 14% of SWIFT global payments volume in five years:

“There are two parts to SWIFT today: messaging and liquidity. Liquidity is owned by the banks. I think less about the messaging and more about liquidity. If you’re driving all the liquidity, it is good for XRP… so I’ll say five years, 14%.”

Popular YouTube podcaster and life insurance and financial services salesman Patrick Bet-David keeps stirring the pot with the claim that this could push XRP’s price to $1,000.

How could Ripple take so much market share from SWIFT?

The math is simple. SWIFT takes 1 – 5 business days to clear a transaction. RippleNet takes about five seconds. Meanwhile, SWIFT costs around $50 per transfer. Ripple costs about a tenth of a penny.