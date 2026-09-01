Largest XRP ETF Crosses $500 Million in Assets Just 9 Months After Launch

Despite XRP’s price volatility, investor demand for US spot XRP ETFs has remained strong, attracting over $1.66 billion in cumulative inflows.

Asset manager Bitwise said that its XRP ETF (XRP) has crossed $500 million in assets under management (AUM) just nine months after launch. The fund’s page showed $502.7 million in net assets across 364.75 million XRP last Friday and $507.23 million after Monday’s close.

“14 years in, and the $XRP community continues to be unstoppable,” the firm wrote in its announcement on X, adding it was “grateful for the chance to expand mainstream access to XRP.”

14 years in, and the ripple:native community continues to be unstoppable. The Bitwise XRP ETF (XRP) crossed $500,000,000 in AUM—just 9 months after launch. Grateful for the chance to expand mainstream access to XRP and steward investors’ exposure to the opportunities in this… pic.twitter.com/sgeMDiY5ce — Bitwise (@Bitwise) August 31, 2026

First Half Closed at $299 Million

The fund logged $25.9 million in trading volume on its first day on the New York Stock Exchange on November 20, one week after Canary Capital’s XRP ETF (XRPC) opened the US spot category with a nearly $60 million debut.

It was Bitwise’s 49th investment product at launch, and the new funds even outdrew Bitcoin and Ethereum products in their first weeks, with cumulative inflows reaching $756 million by December 1.

Net assets stood at $241.4 million at the end of December and $299.1 million on June 30, according to the trust’s 10-Q for the second quarter. Investors added roughly 181.5 million XRP worth $269.9 million through share creations over the first half, including 105.3 million XRP worth $137.9 million in the June quarter alone.

Bitwise charges a 0.34% sponsor fee, which it waived entirely on the first $500 million of trust assets through December 19, 2025.

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Bullish Resilience

Over the same six months, the trust recorded a $176.6 million net decrease from operations, which the filing attributed primarily to “XRP price depreciation from $1.82 on December 31, 2025, to $1.04 on June 30, 2026.”

The token then climbed from $1.00 to a multi-month high of $1.70 between August 19 and 22, slid below $1.40 by Friday’s close, and changed hands at $1.38 on Monday, per CoinGecko.

US XRP funds took in $110.49 million last week, their best weekly haul since early December, pushing cumulative net inflows to a record $1.66 billion on Friday, according to SoSoValue data. Every trading day landed in double digits, topped by $28.14 million on Wednesday.

Bitwise’s fund leads that table with more than $600 million in cumulative net inflows, ahead of Canary’s XRPC at $483 million and Franklin Templeton’s XRP fund (XRPZ) at $462.86 million.