Largest Ethereum (ETH) Long in Asia Is Gone: But On-Chain Data Tells a Different Story

Trend Research, the trading firm led by Liquid Capital founder Jack Yi, has fully exited its Ethereum positions, closing out what was once Asia’s largest ETH long, according to on-chain monitoring platform Arkham.

At its peak, Trend Research held approximately $2.1 billion in leveraged Ethereum long positions, accumulated by borrowing stablecoins against ETH collateral.

Bullish Tweets, Brutal Exit

Arkham data revealed that the firm closed its final ETH position on Sunday. The exit resulted in a total realized loss of roughly $869 million. Interestingly, the complete exit followed several days of position reductions as Ether’s price declined toward the $1,750 level, which triggered stress across leveraged positions in the market.

Notably, Yi had publicly reiterated his bullish outlook just days before the firm fully exited its ETH exposure. In a post on X published four days prior to the final exit, Yi said Trend Research remained “bullish on the next major bull market,” and even predicted that ETH would go beyond $10,000 and Bitcoin above $200,000. He described the firm as having made “partial adjustments to manage risk.”

Yi also addressed broader market conditions in the post, and spoke about the lack of liquidity and alleged platform-driven manipulation. Despite these concerns, he maintained that the long-term trajectory of the crypto industry remained intact. He further asserted that current prices represented an attractive entry point for spot positions when viewed on a multi-year horizon, while acknowledging that extreme volatility has historically forced many bullish traders out of positions before subsequent rebounds.

Accumulation Trend During Market Stress

Amidst the market turmoil, Ethereum “accumulating addresses” – defined as wallets with no history of outflows, balances of at least 100 ETH, and no association with exchanges, miners, or smart contracts – currently hold 27 million ETH, according to CryptoQuant’s analysis. This figure represents approximately 23% of Ether’s circulating supply.

CryptoQuant also found that the altcoin has traded below the realized price of these accumulating addresses only twice in its history. The first time was when the market hit a low in 2025, while the second has been unfolding since January 2026. This means that accumulating addresses have continued to add to positions despite recent price declines and the forced unwinding of leveraged trades

