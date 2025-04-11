The crypto market witnessed a brief respite after Trump’s surprise policy pivot. Major Bitcoin wallets sprang into action, triggering movement not seen in years.

The numbers paint a picture of quiet accumulation following market turbulence.

Strategic Buying

On April 9, accumulation addresses received a whopping 48,575 BTC. This was the largest single-day inflow since February 1, 2022, according to the latest analysis shared by CryptoQuant. The move, which is worth approximately $3.6 billion, coincided with a sharp market dip triggered by escalating trade tensions following US President Donald Trump’s renewed tariff policies against China.

Notably, a similar $3.6 billion BTC inflow occurred on February 1, 2022, when Bitcoin was priced near $38,400 – compared to the current $80,000.

Historically, accumulation addresses have shown a pattern of strategic buying during macroeconomic stress, often scooping up large volumes during dips. This recent influx highlighted renewed institutional or long-term holder confidence, as these wallets had previously seen only modest and steady increases.

The near-identical USD values of these two massive inflows, spaced three years apart, suggest a recurring accumulation behavior during critical market moments – a development experts say is worth watching closely.

Santiment also observed a similar motion. Following the announcement of a 90-day pause on new tariffs, on-chain data revealed a sudden uptick in Bitcoin accumulation by large holders on the same day.

In fact, the number of wallets holding 10 or more BTC has grown by 132 in just 24 hours – a notable spike that suggests rising confidence among crypto’s key stakeholders.

These “whale” and “shark” wallets are often seen as strategic investors, and their activity is closely monitored for signs of market sentiment. The timing of this growth, immediately after the tariff pause, indicates that macro-political relief may be fueling renewed optimism in digital assets.

Experts Take on Bitcoin’s Trajectory

With this accumulation trend in mind, industry leaders are doubling down on their optimistic Bitcoin predictions.

This week, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said that he is bullish on Bitcoin and even predicted a potential surge to $250,000 by the end of this year or next. His outlook is based on several factors like increasing global crypto adoption, growing institutional interest, as well as regulatory reforms.

Hoskinson also highlighted geopolitical instability and expected lower interest rates as major catalysts for Bitcoin’s rise. While he anticipates a temporary slowdown in the coming months, he predicts a strong rebound beginning around August or September, which could set the stage for a meaningful rally fueled by improved investor sentiment and macroeconomic shifts.

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan also said that Bitcoin is poised to “return to new all-time highs and beyond” once the market volatility stabilizes.