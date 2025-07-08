The emblematic sports car brand, Automobili Lamborghini, announced the first major metaverse expansion of its proprietary digital platform, Fast ForWorld, by bringing the new Temerario, as well as its GT3 counterpart, to the leading photorealistic open-world Metaverse, Wilder World.

Setting Foot Into The Metaverse

Fast ForWorld is Automobili Lamborghini’s own platform and ecosystem for Web3 engagement. Used as the brand’s hub for gaming and other initiatives, redefining how communities interact with the brand in the digital world, the company is pushing the boundaries of innovation and cultural relevance.

Gravitaslabs is the executive technology company and creative studio behind Fast ForWorld’s platform and ecosystem. They are adept at creating gamified, immersive marketing platforms, digital experiences, and game-building.

“With Fast ForWorld, we’re exploring innovative ways for our community to experience Automobili Lamborghini – beyond the road and beyond the physical world. Wilder World offers a dynamic platform where the essence of our cars – performance, design, and presence – can thrive in new and meaningful ways. By enabling users to activate and utilize the NFTs they acquire, this collaboration marks a significant first step toward creating a true digital twin of the real-world vehicle, bridging the gap between physical and virtual automotive experiences.” – said Lamborghini’s Marketing Director.

The new Lamborghini Temerario and its Grand Touring (GT) counterpart, the GT3, will be unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England on July 11th. Shortly afterward, both vehicles will be mintable as limited-edition digital collectibles in the early access AAA title Wilder World.

The collection will be integrated as Universal Digital Assets (UDAs), designed by Animoca Brands’ Motorverse. This will enable them to seamlessly transition between various Web3 apps, other virtual worlds, and traditional games. Motorverse is a global ecosystem of interoperable digital cars for games, virtual worlds, and immersive experiences.

Game Details

The game is a massive, photorealistic, open-world Metaverse, where players can engage in high-stakes racing, intense first-person shooter (FPS) battles, story-driven missions, and various other social events.

Every item, plot of land, and experience is part of a decentralized economy, all of which is facilitated on the Polygon Chain. Backed by industry pioneers such as Samsung, Epic Games, and NVIDIA, Wilder World bears the hallmarks of a new digital civilization.

n3o, co-founder of Wilder World, shared:

We’re thrilled to partner with Automobili Lamborghini to evolve Fast ForWorld into a multi-dimensional experience that goes far beyond collectibles, bringing the Lamborghini spirit into a living, breathing digital city. Together, we’re crafting a new frontier for multiple immersive brand experiences to be connected across the metaverse.”

Automobili Lamborghini, founded in 1963, has spent decades crafting some of the most iconic cars in the luxury automotive world, whilst operating out of a single facility in Sant’Agata Bolognese. Now, it is making leaps into new, digital territory by staying true to its core values: brave, unexpected, and authentic.