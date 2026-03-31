KuCoin Agrees to $500,000 Settlement Over Unregistered US Operations

KuCoin has agreed to settle with the US CFTC and pay a $500,000 civil penalty.

The US District Court for the Southern District of New York has entered a consent order against the company that’s operating the popular cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, called Peken Global Limited.

The allegations were that it had allowed US participants to trade directly on its platform without having registered with the Commodity and Futures Trading Commission as a foreign board of trade.

$500K Fine and All is Good

What was once surely to be a more serious action was now resolved with a civil monetary penalty.

According to the order, Peken Global is required to pay a civil monetary penalty of $500,000.

The action also states that the Commission is not seeking disgorgement and that the court is not imposing it based on the circumstances of the case.

This case commenced in March 2024, under the previous US administration, arguing that the company had violated multiple CFTC regulations, including accepting orders for commodity futures, swaps, and leveraged transactions without registering with the Commission.

Clear Shift in Regulatory Approach

Taken together, the latest outcome represents a notable shift in the way the Commodity and Futures Trading Commission is approaching enforcement in the cryptocurrency space.

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Under the previous administration, similar cases often emphasized very aggressive remedies, including broader injunctive relief and disgorgement.

Here, however, the resolution appears more measured, and it focuses on a defined civil penalty without any additional financial burdens.

This more pragmatic stance reflects a growing recognition that regulatory clarity, rather than purely punitive action, is essential for integrating the cryptocurrency industry into the existing traditional financial framework.

This was further highlighted in the new guidance issued jointly by the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission.