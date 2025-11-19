Kraken Raises $800M to Expand Global On-Chain Financial Infrastructure

Crypto exchange Kraken has announced that it raised $800 million in funding across two tranches as part of an effort to expand its on-chain financial infrastructure and broaden its global presence.

According to the company, the primary tranche was led by institutional investors, including Jane Street, DRW Venture Capital, HSG, Oppenheimer Alternative Investment Management, and Tribe Capital, with an additional commitment from Co-CEO Arjun Sethi’s family office.

“Strategic Roadmap”

Kraken also executed an agreement for a separate $200 million strategic investment from Citadel Securities at a $20 billion valuation. The exchange reported $1.5 billion in revenue in 2024 and said it has already exceeded that figure in the first three quarters of 2025. Prior to this latest round, it had raised $27 million in primary capital.

Kraken said that its collaboration with Citadel Securities will involve liquidity provision, risk management support, and market structure input. With the new capital, Kraken plans to scale operations, strengthen its regulatory presence, and further develop its product suite, both internally and through acquisitions.

Commenting on the development, Sethi said,

“This investment represents long-term conviction in Kraken’s mission to build trusted, regulated infrastructure for the open financial system. Our focus has always been straightforward: to create a platform where anyone can trade any asset, anytime, anywhere. The caliber of our new investors reflects both the scale of the opportunity ahead and the depth of alignment around how this infrastructure should be built.”

Expansion Plans

The company outlined expansion plans targeting markets in Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the EMEA region, in addition to efforts to widen its offerings beyond crypto to include additional asset categories, advanced trading tools, staking products, expanded payment services, and enhanced institutional features.

Kraken said these initiatives aim to provide users with more secure and efficient access to digital and tokenized assets while positioning it firmly between traditional finance and the developing open-finance ecosystem.

You may also like:

In recent months, Kraken has expanded its product range by integrating US futures trading through its acquisition of NinjaTrader, rolling out equities and tokenized equity trading, as well as launching a global application for payments, savings, and investing, dubbed “KRAK.”