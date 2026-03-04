Kraken Just Became the First Crypto Company With a Fed Master Account — Why It Matters

Kraken has obtained a limited-purpose Fed Master Account: here's what it means and why it matters.

The cryptocurrency industry crossed a major infrastructure milestone today – one that further cements its place in line with traditional finance and pushes it yet another step toward mass adoption.

Kraken’s banking arm, Kraken Financial, has secured access to a limited-purpose master account from the US Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas. Yes, the account does come with certain limitations, but the approval marks a significant shift in the way digital asset firms interact with the traditional financial system.

Be it through Operation Chokepoint (2.0) or not, crypto firms have struggled to access reliable banking services for years. With this decision, Kraken is now directly connected to the heart of the infrastructure that’s designed to move US dollars.

What is a Fed Master Account?

A Federal Reserve master account is, in effect, the central bank account that all eligible and legitimate US-based financial institutions use. Think of it this way – every bank that participates in the US payments system holds one. It allows institutions (among other things) to:

Settle transactions directly through the Federal Reserve

Access the interbank payment network called Fedwire

Maintain balances with the central bank that underpin settlement and payments

In essence, this account allows financial institutions to move money across the system securely. Until today, no crypto-associated company had direct access to these rails.

Why Does This Matter?

It might sound counterintuitive, given that crypto’s big bald promise is to remove intermediaries, but most crypto businesses, including exchanges, rely on traditional banking intermediaries to move fiat currency.

Picture the process like this:

You may also like:

User deposits dollars into a partner bank. The bank sends these funds through the Fed’s payment systems. The exchange credits the user’s trading account.

As you can clearly see, there are quite a few friction points with the way these things work, such as counterparty risk, operational delays, sudden closures of accounts – to name a few.

With its newly approved account, though, Kraken Financial can now connect directly to the Fed’s core payment systems and bypass those intermediaries. This gives it access to direct settlement, faster fiat movement, it lowers the counterparty risk, gives the firm stronger credibility, and a whole lot more.

However, there’s an important caveat. The account is “limited-purpose,” and it’s not entirely equivalent to master accounts that are held by commercial banks. This means that there are still some privileges that Kraken is unable to tap, such as the ability to earn interest on reserves that are held at the Fed, as well as to access the Federal Reserve’s lending facilities.

More importantly, the move comes right as US President Donald Trump slammed traditional banks and financial institutions for threatening the acceptance of the Genius Act and the CLARITY Act.

“The Genius Act is being threatened and undermined by the Banks, and that is unacceptable — We are not going to allow it,” he wrote. “The U.S. needs to get Market Structure done, ASAP. Americans should earn more money on their money.”

What This Means for the Crypto Industry

Although limited to Kraken, the move is also a precedent, an infrastructure development that matters far more in the long run.

Direct access to the payment system of the US Federal Reserve pretty much connects the market to the same financial tools that is used by the global banking system. Whether we like it or not, Bitcoin and the industry at large have become increasingly institutionalized through the approval of various exchange-traded funds, digital asset treasury firms, and whatnot.

Kraken’s new Fed master account may not sound like a dramatic achievement to all, but it does represent a clear signal that the big guys are looking to push crypto toward the core of the financial industry.