Kraken co-founder Jesse Powell has filed a lawsuit against the co-op board of a high-end San Francisco apartment building, alleging discriminatory practices that blocked him from purchasing a home due to his ties to the crypto industry.

Powell claims the co-op board at 2500 Steiner Street, a prestigious building in the Pacific Heights neighborhood, manipulated the process to prevent the sale, citing pretexts such as financial concerns and procedural delays. The lawsuit suggests that Powell’s involvement in the crypto sector and the ideological tension may have influenced the board’s decision.

Kraken Co-Founder Takes Legal Action

According to the filing, Powell entered a contract to purchase a unit in the building in September 2024. The agreement required standard approval from the co-op board and its shareholders. However, Powell alleged that once Bruce Golden, a prominent resident and shareholder, discovered his identity, the board became uncooperative and deliberately obstructed the sale.

Initially supportive, Powell alleged that the board later raised unfounded concerns about his finances, even as he offered extensive documentation of his financial stability, including a willingness to prepay ten years of fees.

Powell’s legal team has argued that the board’s behavior reflects discrimination rooted in biases against the cryptocurrency industry as well as his political leanings. The complaint revealed that the co-op board shifted its rationale multiple times, ultimately citing an unexplained unanimous vote by shareholders to reject the sale.

The Kraken founder further contended that this decision was driven by Golden’s influence and the building’s culture, which allegedly favors politically connected individuals and discourages outsiders – particularly those with unconventional business backgrounds like cryptocurrency.

Bias

The lawsuit accused the co-op of violating California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) and the Unruh Civil Rights Act by discriminating against Powell based on his industry and perceived affiliations. It also alleged intentional interference with contractual relations and unfair competition.

Powell is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, specific performance of the sales contract, declaratory relief, and enforcement of the agreement. He also argued that the board’s actions not only deprived him of the opportunity to purchase a home but also reflected broader issues of exclusion and discrimination in San Francisco’s luxury housing market.