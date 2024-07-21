Leading crypto exchange Kraken has inked a partnership with one of England’s most iconic football clubs, Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the official announcement, the alliance has made Kraken the crypto, web3, and the official sleeve partner for Tottenham Hotspur’s men’s and women’s teams ahead of the 2024/2025 football season.

Kraken Partners With Tottenham Hotspur

Kraken said it shares a vision with Tottenham Hotspur on how to leverage cutting-edge technologies like the blockchain to enhance clients’ and fans’ experiences. Both entities will channel their resources toward advancing football fans’ understanding of the crypto sphere and introducing new experiences that will deepen their connection with the Tottenham club.

Mayur Gupta, Kraken’s Chief Marketing Officer, said: “Spurs supporters and the crypto community both have an undeterred and relentless passion for what they believe in. Kraken’s vision is that crypto, like football, should be accessible to everyone. We’re thrilled to partner with Tottenham Hotspur to bring this inclusive financial technology to a larger audience of football fans.”

To Kraken, the partnership with Tottenham Hotspur represents a milestone in its global marketing strategy to meet a target audience with enhanced web3 integrations. The alliance also follows a recent partnership with the Spanish football club Atlético de Madrid ahead of the La Liga season.

Kraken Deepens Pact With Formula 1

Tottenham Hotspur’s global fan base will get to enjoy exclusive content, fan pop-ups, and behind-the-scenes access to Kraken and club events for the duration of the partnership. Kraken will also strive to curate experiences that will accelerate crypto education for the fans, utilizing web3 technology as a key engagement tool.

“As a club that aims to drive innovation in everything we do, we are delighted to partner with yet another forward-thinking brand in Kraken – a true leader in its field, recognised throughout the Web3 industry for its emphasis on education around the crypto ecosystem. We look forward to bringing our fans a range of exciting events and experiences throughout the course of the partnership,” said Ryan Norys, Tottenham Hotspur’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Kraken has long been involved in sports, with several partnerships, including a pact with the popular Formula 1 team Williams Racing. The firm has extended the alliance to F1 DRIVE – London, the first official Formula 1 karting experience located below Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s iconic South Stand.