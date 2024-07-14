TL;DR

Kraken has partnered with Atlético de Madrid as its Official Crypto and Web3 Partner and Official Sleeve Partner, aiming to bridge the cryptocurrency industry and the sports world.

The initiative aims to enhance fans’ digital experiences and promote cryptocurrency education.

The Terms of the Collaboration

The US-based cryptocurrency exchange – Kraken – announced its partnership with one of the most successful Spanish football teams – Atlético de Madrid. The company will become the club’s Official Crypto and Web3 Partner and its Official Sleeve Partner from the start of the new La Liga season (scheduled for mid-August this year).

The collaboration is expected to create a bridge between the cryptocurrency industry and the sports world, “unlocking great opportunities” for Spanish football fans and Kraken’s users. Speaking on the matter was Mayur Gupta – Chief Marketing Officer of the exchange:

“We’re proud to partner with such a distinguished football club, which equally recognizes that success requires a meticulous focus on its own processes. We’ve put in nearly 13 years to become one of the most trusted crypto platforms, and we look forward to collaborating with Atlético de Madrid to educate more people about the true potential and value of crypto.”

In turn, Oscar Mayo – Chief Revenue and Operating Officer of the club – described Kraken as “the ideal partner” that could help Atlético de Madrid, which aims to increase its efforts in innovation and technology.

“We are sure that this partnership will ensure that our fans enjoy a digital experience which extends beyond matchdays at the stadium,” he added.

Atlético de Madrid has won 33 titles in its 121-year history, making it Spain’s fourth-most successful football team. The club in the second spot with 99 titles – FC Barcelona – has already jumped on the crypto bandwagon.

Two years ago, it teamed up with WhiteBIT. The latter will serve as Barca’s official cryptocurrency exchange partner until June 2025.

Kraken’s Previous Endeavors in the Sports World

The company made the headlines last year when shaking hands with the popular Formula 1 team – Williams Racing. As a result, Kraken’s logo became visible on the cars driven by Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant. In addition, the brand was featured on the drivers’ clothing.

Other well-known cryptocurrency exchanges that have made a serious presence in the past few years include Crypto.com and the now-defunct FTX. The former became the official partner of the Miami Grand Prix in 2022, while the latter inked a deal with Mercedes.

However, the team suspended the collaboration shortly after the platform’s collapse in November 2021.