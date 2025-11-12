Koinly Review 2025: Pricing, Plans, and Features

Is Koinly the best crypto tax software in 2025? This review examines all of its features, performance, reliability, safety, and everything you need to know to answer that question.

As cryptocurrencies venture into the mainstream, one reality has become unavoidable: we must pay taxes.

Koinly is one of the most popular crypto tax software, aiming to simplify reporting through automation, accuracy, and broad support for various platforms.

It has become one of the most widely used crypto tax tools in the entire ecosystem. Yet, behind the automated imports and clean dashboards, there are more complex questions – how does Koinly perform in reality, who is it best suited for, and is it worth the money you’re paying for it?

In this review, I’ll take a closer look at Koinly’s capabilities, limitations, and assess its overall reliability. At the end of it, you will be able to determine if Koinly is the right crypto tax software for you.

Key Takeaways:

Koinly automates the process of calculating cryptocurrency taxes and consolidates data from exchanges, wallets, and various blockchain platforms.

It supports more than 20,000 cryptocurrencies, hundreds of integrations, and countries.

It’s relatively easy to use, featuring a clean interface.

Koinly is generally strong in terms of accuracy, but complex cross-chain transactions or DeFi participation may still require additional manual review.

The crypto tax software can generate documents such as Form 8949, Schedule D, and country-specific summaries.

The Verdict

Koinly is one of the best crypto tax software available in 2025. It offers several pricing tiers, suitable for all types of users from beginners to professional traders and businesses. Thousands of customer reviews express long-term satisfaction with its performance, reliability, and support.

The crypto tax tool can generate ready-to-file reports for over 20 jurisdictions, including IRS Form 8949, UK HMRC capital gains reports, and more. It supports hundreds of exchanges and Web3 wallets and over 20,000 cryptocurrencies.

Koinly Rating: 4.9/5 Supports 20,000+ cryptocurrencies and 900+ exchanges

Accurate, automated tax reporting for 20+ jurisdictions

Easy to use interface, ideal for beginners

Integrates with QuickBooks & Xero

Strong customer support (Trustpilot 4.6/5) Complex DeFi transactions may need manual review

Limited support for smaller jurisdictions

No two-factor authentication Visit Website

Onboarding & User Experience

Quick summary: Creating an account with Koinly is easy and quick. You can register with your existing Gmail user. The interface is user-friendly and suitable for beginners. Setting up the platform to work based on your local requirements is also straightforward. You can import transaction data from hundreds of Web3 wallets and exchanges through a CSV or with an API key.

Creating an account

Creating an account at Koinly is particularly straightforward. You can use your Google account, Revolut ID, or simply register with an email of your choice.

Once you have your account registered, I strongly recommend that you go and check out a few settings.

Go to Settings -> Tax Info, and fill in your information. This will come in handy when you start doing your taxes and generating reports.

After that, if you have hired an accountant, you can give them access if necessary. Go to Team -> Invite, and add them through their email.

Make sure to review the monthly subscription plans, but I will dive deeper into each one of them a bit later in this review.

Localization settings

Once you have your account set up, it’s time to adjust your localization settings. To do so, go to Settings -> Portfolio, and from there adjust your base currency, home country, time zone, the beginning of the tax year, and so fort.

Reminder:

US tax year runs until December 31st.

UK tax year runs until April 1st.

Note the few check marks at the bottom. This is jurisdiction-specific, but for the US, regulators are treating crypto received through airdrops, forks, mining, and staking rewards as income. If that’s not the case in your country, check them off.

Interface, dashboards, accessibility

The interface is intuitive and presents all the necessary information, provided you’ve completed your wallet and/or exchange integrations (see the next step below).

This is what the dashboard looks like initially, before you start importing your wallets. As you can see, there are indicators for how much money you have put in, how much you have withdrawn, your income, expenses, trading fees, realized gains, and more.

Once you start importing your wallets, this is what the dashboard will start looking at (image credit: Koinly):

Importing wallets, exchange APIs, and more

Koinly supports a massive range of both exchanges and Web3 wallets that you can import. All you need to do is click on Wallets (located at the top navigation menu), and then select the platform you would like to import.

From there, follow the instructions as to how to import data from the selected venue. Some of these will require an API key, but Koinly does a great job of showing you how to obtain that. Others, such as Web3 wallets, will only require you to input your wallet address.

Supported Platforms

As mentioned above, Koinly offers support for integrating pretty much all of the major names. In terms of centralized exchanges, these include:

Coinbase

Kraken

Binance

KuCoin

Crypto.com

Revolut

Nexo, and more.

When it comes to importing your Web3 wallets, Koinly works with:

MetaMask

Phantom

Ledger

Trezor, and many more.

All in all, the supported platforms are plentiful and chances are that you will find the protocol you use to be on the list.

Core Features & Integrations

Quick summary: Koinly automates crypto tax tracking and reporting by allowing you to import transactions from more than 700 exchanges and wallets. It can match internal transfers, track portfolio performance, suggest real-time insights, and generate tax reports for more than 100 jurisdictions. It integrates with QuickBooks and Xero.

Core Features

Automated Transaction Import and Wallet Syncing

I briefly touched the topic of importing wallets and exchanges above, so let’s expand. Koinly aggregates transactions automatically from more than 900 exchanges, wallets, as well as networks through simple CSV uploads, API connections, or, frankly, just copy and pasting your Web3 wallet address.

It’s capable of fetching all events – trades, transfers, staking rewards, and airdrops, and it compiles them in an aggregated ledger. This automation is designed to effectively eliminate the tedious manual data entry, while also ensuring that the record will remain accurate and up-to-date across all the platforms you use.

In fact, this is likely to be the cornerstone of value that Koinly presents for most of the investors.

Who it’s best for: Active traders and investors managing multiple exchanges and wallets.

Pros:

Broad integration (over 900 platforms)

Fast API syncing and CSV imports.

Reliable categorization of your transactions.

Can save countless hours of manual data entry.

Cons:

Less common exchanges can result in occasional mismatches.

Complex DeFi transactions may still need your manual review.

Smart Transfer Matching and Cost Basis Accuracy

Koinly’s algorithm is capable of recognizing internal transfers between your wallets. It can mark them as non-taxable events.

By matching on-chain information, asset amounts, and timestamps, it can preserve the continuity of your cost basis across all of your accounts. This can prevent many capital-gain errors.

The system is also capable of flagging duplicate or unmatched transactions and submitting them for review. This provides both control and transparency. If you’re moving assets frequently between self-custodial wallets and custodial solutions, this feature can come in very handy.

Who it’s best for: Traders and long-term holders who manage many wallets and exchanges and transact frequently between them.

Pros:

Prevents false taxable events.

Flags inconsistencies automatically.

Can maintain an accurate cost basis across platforms.

Works across self-custodial and custodial apps.

Cons:

Some transfer matches depend heavily on timing precision.

Rare token transfers might require manual correction.

Portfolio Tracking and Real-Time Insights

As you saw above, Koinly also offers a very simplistic yet powerful dashboard. It consolidates all your holdings in real-time, displays your current portfolio value, allocations, and both realized and unrealized gains.

There are also historical charts that visualize your performance trends and ROI across multiple exchanges, wallets, and blockchains.

If you’re an active investor, this can be used as a very strategic tool to make data-drive decisions. At the same time, if you are HODLing for the longer term, this is a very transparent record-keeping and auditing tool.

Who it’s best for: Active and passive investors seeking further visibility into the performance of their assets across multiple platforms.

Pros:

Clear, very user-friendly visual dashboard.

Combines both investment and tax analytics.

Supports tracking of multiple cryptocurrencies.

It can help you identify opportunities for profit and/or loss.

Cons:

Advanced features on the charting tools are limited.

Performance metrics depend on data syncs.

Global Tax Report Generation

Koinly can generate highly detailed reports tailored to the requirements of over 20 different jurisdictions. Reports include U.S. Form 8949 and Schedule D, HMRC Capital Gains Summaries, and various other regional formats.

You will also be able to export CSV or PDF files for your accountants or import data into filing software (more on that later).

For the supported jurisdictions, Koinly’s compliance engine automatically applies local cost-basis rules (FIFO, LIFO, HIFO, etc) to ensure accuracy.

*Note: applying the optimal cost-basis rule is critical and one of the best ways to decrease your crypto taxes.

Who it’s best for: Individuals or entities filing in multiple or regulated jurisdictions.

Pros:

Koinly has region-specific tax templates.

Supports major accounting standards.

The transaction trail is audit-friendly.

Can handle relatively complex gain/loss scenarios.

Cons:

The reports for smaller jurisdictions may be limited or non-existent.

Advanced users may still need custom exports.

Support for DeFi, NFT, and Multiple Assets

One of the things that I liked about Koinly is that it recognizes and can process transactions from various DeFi protocols, staking, lending, and also from NFT marketplaces.

It can distinguish between taxable income (e.g. staking rewards), and different capital events, such as swaps and sales.

This allows Koinly to provide very accurate classification, but I highly recommend that you double-check its findings because more complex DeFi transactions may require manual verification from time to time.

Who it’s best for: DeFi power users, NFT traders, and yield farmers with complex portfolios.

Pros:

Covers DeFi, staking, and NFTs.

Can track rewards and yield events somewhat accurately.

Adapts to new protocols in time.

Cons:

Complex transactions may require manual verification and tagging.

NFT pricing accuracy can vary by source.

Integrations

Koinly can be directly integrated with QuickBooks and Xero. This will allow you to export categorized crypto transactions into these powerful bookkeeping tools.

These integrations can streamline workflows for accountants and businesses, but I have found out that, as an individual, I have little use for them. Still, it makes Koinly a more complete solution targeting both regular individual users as well as businesses.

Pricing Plans

When choosing a crypto tax software, naturally, at one point, it will likely come down to pricing. After all, Koinly may be the best in what it does in many ways, but if it’s too far out of your pocket, it’s just not worth it.

That said, the team has done a good job of modulating their pricing tier, and I can confidently say that you will likely be able to find a plan that fits your needs. Let’s break them down.

Free Plan

Cost: $0 per tax year.

This one allows you to import transactions (from many exchanges, wallets, and networks) and preview your capital gains and losses for free. If you want to generate any sort of report, however, you will need to upgrade to a paid plan.

Best for: Beginners or casual crypto users who are just dipping their toes into using a crypto tax software and are looking to test some of Koinly’s basic capabilities.

“Newbie” Plan

Cost: $49 per tax year.

This one covers up to 100 transactions per tax year. It also features unlimited imports of wallets and exchanges, full portfolio tracking, tax reports (Form 8949 and international reports), and offers support for DeFi and margin trading, among other features.

Best for: Casual investors or long-term investors who make very few taxable trades per year and are looking for a comprehensive tax report download without unnecessary complexities.

“Hodler” Plan

Cost: $99 per tax year.

This plan features everything the Newbie plan has to offer but supports up to 1,000 transactions. It can also generate reports for major jurisdictions, audit-trail reporting, and more.

Best for: More active investors and casual traders who execute hundreds of trades or transfers per annum.

“Trader” Plan

Cost: $199 per tax year (price could change depending on volume)

This one supports 3,000 or more transactions per year and the price can change if that volume is surpassed significantly. It features everything the above plans have to offer but also presents the option for custom solutions for power traders.

Best for: High-frequency traders, professional crypto traders, or investors with large and multi-platform portfolios with complex activities such as staking, DeFi, NFTs, and whatnot.

Custom Package

Koinly remains flexible enough to keep an option for creating a custom package based on your specific needs. To take advantage of it, you will have to get in touch with the team directly through their website.

My take on Koinly’s pricing: Chances are that the broad majority of you are likely going to fall within the “Hodler” pricing plan. However, I would strongly recommend starting by testing Koinly through its free plan. Only proceed with a paid plan if you enjoy the interface and find it easy to operate.

Performance, Reliability & Support

Performance

In terms of performance, Koinly generally does very well, especially when it comes to handling large volumes of crypto transactions.

Many users report smooth data imports and accurate calculations. This is especially true if you are importing transactions from a major exchange or a well-known Web3 wallet, where the supported APIs tend to be solid.

In addition, Koinly is able to consolidate holdings across hundreds of exchanges and wallets, which is very convenient not just for accurate portfolio tracking but for more precise tax reporting.

On the flipside, as I’ve mentioned a few times in this review already, more complex DeFi transactions may require additional manual verification.

Reliability

Koinly is considered very reliable, and the user feedback here is overwhelmingly positive. In my own experience, I’ve found the software to be incredibly consistent in its features. Its interface is very straightforward, and that’s usually where the foundation of reliability comes from.

The tax report generation is very consistent and it makes the process of filing your crypto taxes a lot smoother, downright deleting a ton of manual data entry.

Support

Customer support is a critical part of any good service, and Koinly does a very good job of making sure that its users receive quick and accurate help whenever they need it.

According to Trustpilot, Koinly boasts a score of 4.6/5 based on a whopping 2200 reviews, which is very impressive.

Koinly Pros and Cons

Pros:

Broad integration and automated imports: Koinly supports hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and blockchains. You can import data automatically via CSV or API.

User-friendly interface: The overall user interface is very easy to navigate, whilst also providing powerful capabilities for both beginners and experienced users.

Comprehensive tax-reporting across jurisdictions: The software can generate tax-compliant reports for more than 20 countries.

Real-time insights: Koinly’s portfolio-tracking dashboard makes it very easy for you to track your performance in real-time and receive timely insights.

Very strong customer support: The team does a great job in offering strong and timely support to its users.

Cons:

Manual input may still be needed occasionally: For more complex DeFi transactions, it’s recommended that you manually verify and correct transactions if needed.

Support for some jurisdictions is less mature: Despite the broad international support, the software offers little or no support for some smaller jurisdictions.

Lacks a two-factor authenticator: Koinly doesn’t have a 2FA for whatever reason.

Koinly Alternatives & Comparison

There’s a broad range of very good crypto tax software solutions out there. While Koinly does a great job in a lot of different areas, it’s always important to consider the alternatives.

Notable alternatives to Koinly, which are also highly praised by their users include CoinLedger, CoinTracker, Tokentax and CryptoTaxCalculator.

Find a more detailed breakdown and comparison in the following chart:

Name Key Pros Price Rating Koinly Top All-Around Choice Connects with 700+ exchanges and hundreds of blockchains

Ideal for beginners yet offers advanced capabilities

Includes tools for tax minimization and accounting optimization

Fully compliant with GDPR and SOC 2 standards Price: $49 - $199 4.9/5 Visit Website CoinLedger Best Pick for Frequent Traders Seamless integration with major exchanges and tax software

Supports DeFi, NFT, and derivatives tracking

Includes tax-loss harvesting features

Provides accountant-ready tax reports Price: $49 - $199 4.8/5 10% OFF for Cryptopotato readers Visit Website CoinTracker Ideal for Centralized Exchange Users Compatible with over 500 wallets and exchanges

Allows easy TurboTax export

Offers free real-time portfolio tracking

User-friendly interface and simple navigation Price: $59 - $599 4.7/5 20% OFF for Cryptopotato readers Visit Website TokenTax Best for High-Volume Investors Works with both centralized and decentralized platforms

Gives access to CPAs and audit guidance

Tracks your taxes in real time

Automatically calculates gains and losses Price: $65 - $1999 4.6/5 Visit Website CryptoTaxCalculator Top Option for DeFi Enthusiasts Supports thousands of data sources and integrations

Uses AI to classify transactions and flag errors

Handles advanced DeFi and NFT activities with ease

Provides quick and helpful customer assistance Price: $49 - $499 4.5/5 Visit Website

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Koinly safe to use?

Yes, Koinly is a safe and secure platform to use. At no point is the platform in control of any of your funds, and you never forfeit access to them. Koinly just sees your balances and transaction history to calculate taxable gains and income.

Is the Koinly tax report accurate?

Yes, for the most part, Koinly’s tax reports are very accurate. However, complex DeFi transactions may require manual verification.

Does HMRC accept Koinly?

Koinly can prepare HMRC-ready reports. It also integrates with QuickBooks and Xero for full reporting capabilities.

Is Koinly free to use?

Koinly has a free plan. It allows you to import transactions, connect exchanges, wallets, and network data. However, generating reports requires an upgrade to a paid plan.

Is Koinly suitable for beginners?

Yes, Koinly is suitable for beginners. Its user interface is very easy to use and navigate, providing a seamless experience for both beginners and veteran users.

Conclusion: is Koinly the Best Crypto Tax Software?

Yes, Koinly is the best crypto tax software. It covers a wide range of transactions while providing quick and accurate reporting. Its dashboard provides portfolio-tracking capabilities across all of its supported integrations, while also offering real-time insights, allowing you to optimize your strategy on the go based on the potential tax implications. The customer support is excellent, meaning that if you ever encounter any challenges, someone from the team will help you out in a timely manner. It also integrates with popular bookkeeping software, making it an excellent choice for individuals, but also for businesses.

