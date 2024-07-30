Kyiv police have detained four men, aged between 24 and 29, for the abduction and murder of a 29-year-old foreigner.

The crime was driven by the motive to steal nearly 3 bitcoins (BTC), valued at approximately seven million hryvnias ($170,000).

Details of The Abduction and Murder

According to a report from the National Police of Ukraine, the incident unfolded around midnight when residents of a building in the Solomianskyi district heard screams and witnessed several men beating and dragging another person into a car. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was a known cryptocurrency holder.

Following the report, a large-scale police operation was launched in Kyiv and its surrounding regions to locate and arrest the suspects. The efforts of all police units and operatives from the Main and Solomianskyi police departments led to the identification and detention of the four men involved in the crime.

Investigations revealed that the suspects had planned the abduction after discovering the victim’s substantial bitcoin holdings. They followed him to his home and attacked him as he returned around midnight.

The assailants forcibly took the victim to a deserted structure in the Kyiv region, where they coerced him into transferring his bitcoin into their crypto wallet. After securing the transfer, the suspects strangled the victim.

To cover their tracks, the perpetrators changed the car’s license plates and appearance, buried the body in a forest, and converted the stolen cryptocurrency into cash. However, their efforts to escape were prevented by the swift and coordinated response of Kyiv law enforcement.

Suspects Detained in Bitcoin-Motivated Murder

The KORD special unit, along with other law enforcement officers, successfully detained the suspects. During the operation, the police seized money, the vehicle used in the crime, and other crucial evidence.

The suspects are now facing serious charges under the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including intentional murder for selfish motives, robbery, illegal deprivation of liberty committed by an organized group, and hiding a crime.

All detainees have been informed of their suspicion of committing these crimes, and the court has placed them in custody without the possibility of bail. They face life imprisonment if convicted.