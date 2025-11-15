Kiyosaki on BTC’s Crash: Why He’s Not Selling Now and When He’ll Buy More

Here's what Kiyosaki is waiting for before he buys more BTC.

The author of numerous bestsellers, such as Rich Dad, Poor Dad, is unfazed by bitcoin’s most recent crash that drove it south to a six-month low of $94,000.

Instead, his approach will be more cautious, in which he remains on the sidelines for now, but plans to buy more soon.

Not Selling

With bitcoin’s growth over the past several years came the inevitable increase in the number of people who tend to comment on its moves, especially when it goes through turbulent times, such as the market correction on Friday or the overall downfall since the all-time high in early October.

Kiyosaki is among those who have been supporting the asset for years and has frequently advised people to get some sort of BTC exposure, as well as gold, silver, and ETH, since the beginning of this year.

Following the most recent crash to a six-month low of $94,000, Kiyosaki took it to X to outline his strategy, and he navigates the waters. First, he reaffirmed that he has no intention of selling, similar to Strategy. He noted that he does not need cash and blamed people who do for the violent correction.

Additionally, he believes there’s another, more profound reason why he is reluctant to dispose of his BTC holdings now, which is the growing amount of debt.

“The real reason I am not selling is because the problem…. The world is deeply in debt…. and my bet is “The Big Print” as described in Lawrence Leppard’s book…. “The Bug Print”is about to begin…. which will make gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum more valuable…..as fake money crashes.”

Will He Buy?

Although he admitted that he and Leppard could be wrong, Kiyosaki outlined in a separate post that he intends to buy more but only when the crash is over, which is something quite speculative at the moment.

He reasserted that there will be only 21 million BTC ever to exist, which is why the cryptocurrency holds such a high value in his portfolio, and reminded people to get educated on all financial matters.

TWO MORE THINGS: 1: I willl buy more Bitcoin when crash is over. There are only 21 million Bitcoins. 2: If you have a Cashflow Game form a Cashflow Club and bring Birds of Feather together…. Teach and learn together. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) November 15, 2025