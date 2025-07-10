The native token of Kinto (K), a modular decentralized exchange (DEX), has imploded, dipping nearly 92% in 24 hours after the project confirmed an off-chain exploit tied to its Arbitrum deployment.

K’s price hit a new all-time low of $0.5114 on July 10, triggering widespread panic, accusations of mismanagement, and claims of a “rug pull” across the crypto community.

Investor Unlock Flood or Exploit?

The official Kinto X account confirmed the incident, stating:

“an exploit has happened OFF the Kinto network impacting the $K token deployment in Arbitrum.”

The team assured users that funds within Kinto wallets and bridge vaults remain secure, and that there is an ongoing investigation assisted by security firms Seal 911, Hypernative, Venn, and Zeroshadow.

While the exploit drew immediate concern, community sleuths were quick to highlight another potential catalyst: a July 1 token unlock that released 73.6% or 1.86 million of investor tokens, doubling the circulating supply. As noted by X user Yuujiro, investors likely bought in around $10, creating immense sell pressure.

Analyst HumzyTrades quantified this, stating that at least $15 million worth of K tokens were unlocked at the end of June, accusing early investors of timing their dump with the bullish market.

“Guess they waited for the markets to turn green & they dumped!”

This sudden doubling of available supply, coupled with the alleged exploit announcement, created a perfect storm of panic selling, and within hours, K crashed from $8.12 to under $1, with brief rebounds quickly erased.

One user, Ichiro Kenz, tracked the chaotic price swings in real time:

“I saw the price jump to $3.33 – 46.95% and then back to $0.782 – 87.55%,” he posted on X.”I don’t know who’s playing with this.”

At the time of this writing, the token had been obliterated, shedding 91.9% of its value to reach $0.5114. The carnage also extended across all timeframes, with K down 85.3% across three months, 91.0% over the past 30 days, and 85.8% in the last week.

Amid the chaos, it recorded a trading volume of nearly $2.8 million, while its market capitalization evaporated to just $925,886.

Fallout and Security Concerns

Following news of the alleged breach, sentiment turned sour, with HumzyTrades and influencer 0xPain declaring “Kinto rugged” and labeling it a “scam.”

They were not alone, with the firestorm spreading to other users, one of whom lamented, “Over 70% down in a market where every dogsh*t is green… my worst investment ever.”

Trader Dan the Man pressed the team for accountability: “We demand that the Kinto team provide an immediate and detailed explanation.” Others echoed his frustration, citing poor communication and a lack of contingency planning.

This debacle also lands amid a volatile security landscape. According to a July 5 CertiK report, crypto projects lost at least $620 million in Q2 2025, despite $181 million being recovered. The study identified code vulnerabilities and wallet exploits as two of the biggest security issues plaguing the industry, with Ethereum-based ecosystems like Arbitrum proving especially vulnerable.