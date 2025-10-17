Key New Updates Every Pi Network User Should Know: Details

The Core Team behind Pi Network has introduced new updates to the Pi App Studio that aim to transform the way users create, customize, and share alls.

In the meantime, the native cryptocurrency’s price continues to struggle, as it dipped below $0.20 earlier today.

Pi App Studio Updates

The application saw the light of day in the summer of 2025, around the time the community celebrated Pi2Day (June 28). It merged Pi Network’s blockchain with AI and other groundbreaking initiatives in an attempt to provide users with more capabilities when it comes to creating their own Pi-native applications.

In a blog post from earlier this week, the team outlined the next steps in the evolution of the Pi App Studio. In what they classified as one of the most comprehensive updates, the new additions, which are already live, will make it easier and more integrated for developers and everyday users to build, customize, and showcase dApps.

Pi App Studio is now accessible directly from the top navigation bar in Pi Desktop, which is positioned alongside the project’s mining app and Node. Previously, it was put under the Utilities tab.

The new updates also expand the AI-assisted capabilities in the following manner:

AI-generated logos can be instantly produced for both chatbot and custom app projects. AI-crafted welcome messages are now available in the chatbot workflow. AI-powered iterative editing helps creators refine designs and functionality directly within the creation interface.

In addition, a newly designed app discovery interface allows Pioneers to browse, vote, and stake the native token (PI) on several community-built applications.

PI Price Update

Despite all the developments within the Pi Network ecosystem, which also included the recently concluded Hackathon, the PI token continues to struggle in terms of price performance. The asset plunged to just over $0.17 last Friday, during the market-wide calamity, but bounced off to almost $0.24 earlier this week.

However, the overall negative market sentiment and today’s correction have pushed it south once again, as it now sits below $0.20. PI has lost more than 93% of its value since its all-time high of $3.00 in late February.

The token unlocking schedule is not too worrisome for the next month. On average, the daily unlock will be at just shy of 4 million coins, which is a lot less than the 8 million seen earlier this summer. In theory, this should reduce the immediate selling pressure, at least from investors who had been waiting for a long time for their tokens.