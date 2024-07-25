Harris, who was nominated as candidate for the presidential election when Joe Biden bowed out of the race on July 21, may even speak at the upcoming Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville which starts on July 25.

On July 24, the CEO of the event, David Bailey, said that they were in talks with the Kamala Harris campaign for her to speak at the conference.

“Would be very savvy of her to reset the Democrat positioning on the fastest growing voter block in the country,” he said.

We’re in talks with Kamala Harris campaign for her to speak at the conference. Would be very savvy of her to reset the democrat positioning on the fastest growing voter block in the country. They’re making up their minds today. — David Bailey🇵🇷 $0.65mm/btc is the floor (@DavidFBailey) July 23, 2024

It was not confirmed whether Harris would be speaking at the conference at the time of writing.

Crypto Political Race Heats Up

“If Kamala Harris goes to Nashville and actually eloquently can explain how crypto and Bitcoin is the future and lay out a reasonable policy prescription for it, she wins the race,” opined Block’s Frank Chaparro in a post on X on July 24.

Her rival, Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump, is already set to speak at the Bitcoin conference, however.

In addition to Trump, who has adopted a pro-crypto stance, other notable political figures are also set to speak at the event. These include pro-crypto candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn.

🚨 KAMALA HARRIS IS LIKELY GOING TO BE SPEAKING AT THE #BITCOIN CONFERENCE BOTH PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEES,DONALD TRUMP AND KAMALA HARRIS, WILL BE SPEAKING. THIS IS A CRYPTO ELECTION. — Kyle Chassé (@kyle_chasse) July 24, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t have much public opinion on crypto, but she is now doing her homework on it as it has become a hot political topic this election year.

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban told Politico that she could be open to changing policies, and that sends a message.

“The feedback I’m getting, but certainly not confirmed by the VP, is that she will be far more open to business, crypto, and government as a service.”

He added that he was getting multiple questions from her camp about crypto, “So I take that as a good sign.”

The Harris campaign is trying to ensure that she can gain favor from crypto enthusiasts before the election in November.

However, her rival already has a head start, claiming to be a “crypto candidate” with rumors that Trump may announce a strategic Bitcoin reserve for the United States at the conference.

But Actually, No…

Although the rumors about her potential attendance circulated for about a day, an update on the matter by Bailey refuted the possibility due to an alleged conversation Harris had with her team.

I’m sorry, but you don’t get to just screw our industry over for 4 years, push operation choke point, enlist Gensler and Warren as your Champions, and then just pretend you’re hip with Bitcoin. Major democrat donor told me Kamala says privately “Bitcoin is money for criminals” — David Bailey🇵🇷 $0.65mm/btc is the floor (@DavidFBailey) July 24, 2024