Justin Sun ‘Very Pleased’ With $10 Million SEC Settlement

The US regulator has dismissed all claims against Sun, the Tron Foundation, and BitTorrent Foundation.

Justin Sun, the founder of the Tron Foundation, took it to X to announce that the claims against him made by the US Securities and Exchange Commission have been officially dismissed after reaching a $10 million settlement.

The lawsuit began during the height of the previous SEC administration’s war on crypto, when he and a few other parties were sued for several trading schemes.

Lawsuit Dismissed

Sun outlined on X that he was “very pleased” with the decision made by the US regulator to dismiss all claims against him, the Tron Foundation, and the BitTorrent Foundation. He believes this move “brings closure,” but promised that he will continue building.

Sun added that the United States, which needs to become a global crypto hub as claimed numerous times by President Trump and his administration, will be a main focus in his future plans.

I am very pleased to confirm that the SEC has moved to dismiss all claims against me, Tron Foundation, and BitTorrent Foundation. Today’s resolution brings closure, but I never stopped building. I will continue to focus on accelerating innovation in the United States and around… — H.E. Justin Sun 👨‍🚀 🌞 (@justinsuntron) March 5, 2026

The decision to resolve the civil fraud case comes with a $10 million settlement, but Sun and his companies did not admit or deny any wrongdoing, said US District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan.

The Lawsuit Itself

It began in 2023 when Sun was accused of organizing the unregistered sale of crypto securities tied to the TRX and BTT tokens and of manipulating trading volumes. According to the SEC, Sun attempted to artificially inflate the trading volume of TRX through wash trading schemes between April 2018 and February 2019, making employees of the Tron Foundation participate in more than 600,000 illegal trades using accounts controlled by them and the BitTorrent Foundation.

The agency also claimed that Sun sold a large portion of the TRX tokens on the secondary market and generated proceeds of “$31 million from illegal, unregistered offers and sales of the token (TRX).”

Two years after the lawsuit began, the US watchdog asked the federal court overseeing the case to issue a stay, which paused the proceeding. However, once the US administration changed, Sun became a major financial supporter of Trump-linked crypto ventures, purchasing billions of WLFI tokens, which made him the largest backer of World Liberty Financial.

Although TRX and BTT crashed immediately after the lawsuit began three years ago, the impact on the performance over the past 12 hours after Sun’s announcement has been minimal. TRX is 0.5% up on the day, while BTT is actually 1% down.