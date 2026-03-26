Justin Sun Unveils AI Detective System to Hunt Crypto Criminals, Pledges $100M Bounty

The launch of the bounty program comes just weeks after Sun settled a long-running SEC case for $10 million, with all claims dismissed.

Tron founder Justin Sun has said that his team has built an AI system capable of identifying suspects in crypto fraud cases.

He also said that he will put $100 million in rewards for anyone who helps bring the criminals to justice.

What Sun Is Claiming

In a March 26 post on X, Sun claimed that his people had “independently developed” an AI system that can process complex case data and quickly identify suspects.

According to him, the system has already analyzed criminal cases with a combined value exceeding $1 billion, and that 10% of that figure, $100 million, will be distributed as rewards to white-hat contributors and law enforcement agencies involved in successful prosecutions. A website, web3bounty.io, has been launched to accept tip submissions.

Sun mentioned several individuals and firms in his announcement that are accused of misappropriating over $456 million in reserves tied to the TrueUSD (TUSD) stablecoin, including First Digital Trust (FDT) and its CEO Vincent Chok, as well as Matthew William Brittain, described as an investment manager at Aria Commodity Finance Fund (ACFF) and director and chief investment officer at DMCC.

The web3bounty website also listed more names supposedly involved in the crime, such as Christian Alexander Boehnke, head of finance and operations at TrueCoin, which was a subsidiary of Archblock and a former operator of TUSD. The group is alleged to have pilfered the $456 million between 2021 and 2022, along with a further $109 million from the 2020 to 2021 period, with funds said to have flowed through bank accounts connected to ACFF and DMCC.

First Digital Trust has previously denied Sun’s fraud allegations. Sun himself had been pursuing legal action against FDT since at least mid-2024, claiming it failed to return funds belonging to Tron-affiliated entities.

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Tron’s Regulatory Backdrop

Earlier this month, on March 6, Sun confirmed that a long-running case with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had been resolved through a $10 million settlement, with all claims dismissed and no admission of wrongdoing.

That resolution removed a layer of uncertainty around Tron’s leadership as the network faces ongoing scrutiny over how it is used. According to reports, full-year USDT transfer volume on Tron reached approximately $7.9 trillion in 2025, with on-chain USDT supply accounting for around 42% of global USDT in circulation. Also, Chinese blockchain outlet BlockTempo noted that Tron’s low fees make it a frequent choice for Southeast Asian scam operations, gambling, and money laundering, and that global illegal crypto inflows hit a record $154 to $158 billion.

In addition, the FBI’s New York field office recently warned Tron users about a phishing campaign using fake TRC20 tokens impersonating the agency to steal wallet credentials.

TRX, Tron’s native token, was trading around $0.31 at the time of writing, up roughly 4% over the past seven days, with no immediate notable price reaction to Sun’s post.