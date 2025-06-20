Tron founder Justin Sun recently met with Bo Hines, the Executive Director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets of the White House.

The talks between the two centered on the role of the Tron network and blockchain technology in advancing U.S. crypto leadership.

Details of The Meet-up

Sun shared insights in an X post, saying, “It was a pleasure meeting Bo Hines to discuss how Tron and blockchain technology can support U.S. leadership in digital assets.”

Most crypto community members who responded to Sun’s post reacted positively to their meeting. Many thanked him for his role in the crypto industry. Others praised the platform for driving real change and expressed expectations for bullish results for its native TRX token.

Sun acknowledged Hines’ support of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act, stating it will help accelerate much-needed reforms in crypto legislation. He also thanked the Digital Sovereignty Alliance for initiating the talks and supporting the advancement of the landmark bill.

After passing the U.S. Senate in a 68 to 30 vote on June 17, the legislation now moves to the Republican-controlled House before it can be made into law. It aims to create a federal regulatory framework for stablecoins, including clear rules on reserves, audits, and consumer protections.

Hines’ Efforts in The Crypto Industry

Hines has become a key figure in the digital asset space after President Donald Trump appointed him as his Crypto Czar last year. During his first 30 days in office, the former U.S. congressional candidate convened with industry leaders to help shape the administration’s digital asset strategy.

Among the most high-profile meetings were sessions with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who later praised Trump’s push for regulatory clarity, and Andreessen Horowitz partners Chris Dixon and Marc Andreessen.

Meanwhile, the president has come under scrutiny for his crypto dealings as well as his budding relationship with Sun. Earlier in the year, the crypto entrepreneur put $75 million into the Trump-affiliated decentralized finance (DeFi) project, World Liberty Financial, becoming its single largest investor.

He was also recently part of a group of wealthy crypto enthusiasts who had an exclusive dinner with the head of state, after coughing up more than $18 million to buy a huge stash of Trump’s official meme coin.

And only days ago, the president’s son, Eric, was forced to deny rumors that he was part of Tron’s proposed reverse merger with SRM Entertainment, even though he referred to Sun as a “great friend and an icon.”

It has led Democratic legislators to call for investigations into Trump’s crypto dealings over fears of fraud and conflict of interest.