Justin Sun Calls Out Trump-Linked WLFI Over Hidden Wallet That Can Freeze Funds

A single externally owned address is now at the center of concern over who ultimately controls user funds on World Liberty Financial.

Tron founder Justin Sun, who also happens to be the single largest investor in the Trump family-linked World Liberty Financial (WLFI), has publicly demanded that the DeFi project disclose the identities behind a single anonymous wallet and a five-member group that he claims can freeze user funds.

The confrontation is centered on the control of World Liberty’s native WLFI tokens, with Sun arguing that the platform’s governance structure leaves investors exposed to unilateral decisions.

The On-Chain Evidence Sun Is Pointing To

Sun based his demand on an analysis of WLFI’s smart contract structure, which was corroborated by blockchain researcher banteg, whose post on X on April 12 laid out the on-chain timelines in detail. The analyst says that the first WLFI token that was released in September 2024 didn’t have a blacklist mechanism, even though it could be upgraded.

They also say that a blacklist feature was added to the second version on August 24, 2025, 11 months after Sun put money into the project and just a week before the tokens went on sale.

There was another upgrade in November 2025, which added what banteg called “batch reallocation,” which they said was, in essence, a seizure mechanism that World Liberty apparently justified at the time as a tool to recover funds for holders that fell victim to phishing scams.

Banteg also took a look at the vesting structure that had been specifically applied to Sun, where WLFI exclusively created a separate token category for the Tron founder, called category 3. Per their post, the other 519 World Liberty investors all sit in category 1.

The analyst added that minutes after Sun activated his wallet, WLFI’s 3-of-5 multisig set his category 3 to allow 20% of his 3 billion tokens to be freely transferred, with the crypto entrepreneur moving 55 million WLFI, only to have his wallet frozen by an outside address acting as both a guardian and a signer on the 3-of-5 multisig.

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The billionaire businessman is now demanding to know who is behind that address.

“I’m calling on World Liberty Financial @worldlibertyfi to publicly disclose who controls the single guardian EOA and the 3/5 multisig that govern the WLFI smart contract,” he wrote in his post on X.

Legal Standoff Looms

According to Sun, whose involvement with WLFI started even before the project’s public launch after he bought $75 million in WLFI tokens to become the project’s largest backer, one individual has the unilateral power to freeze the assets of any token holder.

This is not what he envisioned when he put his money in the project, having said at the time that his support was rooted in WLFI’s stated mission of bringing decentralized finance to mainstream Americans. However, what he now says was never disclosed to him, or to any other investor, was the existence of a blacklisting function embedded in the smart contract, controlled by one person.

“Community governance and voting are meaningless,” he argued. “Every proposal, every vote, every claim of decentralized decision-making is theater.”

In his opinion, the real power sits with the unknown external address and the 3-of-5 multisig group, who are not answerable to anyone. But World Liberty has dismissed the accusations, writing on X:

“Justin’s favorite move is playing the victim while making baseless allegations to cover up his own misconduct. We have the contracts. We have the evidence. We have the truth. See you in court pal.”