TL;DR

Chase users will link bank accounts and credit cards directly to Coinbase for crypto access.

Chase Ultimate Rewards points will soon convert to crypto at a 1:1 value on Coinbase wallets.

JPMorgan may launch crypto-backed loans in 2026 using Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral.

Chase Customers to Get Direct Access to Coinbase

JPMorgan & Chase and Coinbase have announced a new partnership aimed at providing Chase customers with easier access to cryptocurrency. Starting this fall, Chase credit card holders will be able to fund their Coinbase accounts directly. This marks the first time such a feature will be made available between a major bank and a crypto exchange.

In 2026, more options are expected to roll out. Chase customers will gain access to direct bank-to-wallet transfers using JPMorgan’s secure API. The plan also includes the ability to transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Coinbase at a 1:1 rate. One hundred points will equal $1 in crypto credit.

According to the companies, this will be the first time a credit card rewards program can be used to fund a crypto wallet.

Secure Bank-to-Wallet Transfers and Reward Point Integration

Meanwhile, the direct bank link will allow Chase customers to move funds between their accounts and Coinbase without needing extra steps or third-party tools. The system is being designed to give users a faster and more private way to manage digital currency.

Melissa Feldsher, who oversees payments and lending innovation at JPMorgan & Chase, said the move helps customers manage both money and rewards in new ways.

“By joining forces with Coinbase, we are enhancing the security and privacy of our customers’ data,” she said. “With Ultimate Rewards, our customers can now seamlessly and securely convert their points into cryptocurrencies.”

Coinbase Expands Features and Token Listings

Max Branzburg of Coinbase shared his thoughts on the partnership.

“We’re excited to partner with JPMorganChase to onboard the next generation of consumers into crypto,” he said. “Together, we are expanding choice and lowering barriers to entry for consumers to participate in the future of financial services onchain.”

Coinbase has also been updating its platform. On July 22, it added three assets, BankrCoin (BNKR), Jito Staked SOL (JITOSOL), and Metaplex (MPLX), to its asset roadmap. These tokens may be listed later, depending on market support and internal review. The exchange said it will announce launch dates if and when conditions are met.

Crypto-Backed Loans Under Review at JPMorgan

As CryptoPotato reported, JPMorgan is also considering crypto-backed loans. The bank may allow customers to borrow using assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral. The program could begin in 2026, though the final decision has not been made.

CEO Jamie Dimon has long been skeptical of digital currencies. In past statements, he called Bitcoin a “fraud” and claimed it was mostly used for illegal activity. Reports also suggest he once said he would fire any trader caught dealing in it.