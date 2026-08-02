July’s Biggest Ripple (XRP) Stories: RLUSD Expansion, AI, and Institutional Adoption

Here's a quick recap on everything that transpired in the broader Ripple ecosystem last month.

July was a very eventful month for the company behind XRP, and we will explore some of the major developments, such as growing the stablecoin business, institutional infrastructure, and the XRP Ledger ecosystem, which saw a major milestone that included AI agents.

This article will focus primarily on Ripple, not the native token or its price moves. If you are more interested in XRP, then you should check this article.

RLUSD Enters New Markets

Although this was technically announced at the end of June, it became a major news story in early July. Ripple expanded the reach of its dollar-pegged stablecoin RLUSD by becoming one of the first partners to integrate OpenUSD. It said that the move reinforces the team’s commitment to multichain infrastructure supporting institutional adoption across the entire crypto industry.

In addition, Japan’s Financial Services Agency (JFSA) approved RLUSD for use in the country through SBI VC Trade. The two developments marked another step in what Ripple has been trying to do for years: to position RLUSD as a regulated stablecoin for global payments and tokenized finance.

The company joined the 4th of July celebrations in the United States by highlighting the Giving4th campaign. It donated RLUSD to nonprofits as part of its broader effort to showcase real-world stablecoin utility.

Earlier this week, one of the execs behind the stablecoin at Ripple noted that RLUSD had launched on the four largest exchanges in South Korea – Upbit, Bithumb, Korbit, and Coinone.

The asset continues to grow in terms of usage and market capitalization, with the latter reaching $1.6 billion on August 1.

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Expanding Enterprise Infrastructure

The company also introduced a platform designed to help financial institutions issue, manage, and redeem RLUSD more effectively, called Ripple Mint. The launch complements its growing payments ecosystem and reflects the firm’s increasing focus on serving banks, fintech firms, and enterprise clients entering the cryptocurrency space.

Separately, Ripple announced a strategic investment in Notabene, a company specializing in compliance and payment infrastructure. The collaboration aims to improve regulated cross-border payments while supporting broader adoption of Ripple’s stablecoin.

Once again in July, Binance extended support for RLUSD by providing new promotions for the asset and increasing its visibility across the platform.

AI Activity Rises on the XRPL

Data provided by on-chain analytics resources indicated on July 22 that the XRP Ledger had surpassed 1.4 million transactions initiated by AI agents. According to analysts and experts, this highlights the growing experimentation with autonomous applications and machine-to-machine payments.

Although the sector remains in its early stages, the milestone demonstrates that developers are increasingly exploring the XRPL for use cases beyond traditional payments and token transfers.