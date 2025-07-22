JPMorgan is reportedly looking at offering loans backed by customer-held crypto assets, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

If implemented, it would mark a major shift for CEO Jamie Dimon, who once called Bitcoin a “fraud” and predicted it would collapse.

Crypto-Backed Loans Could Start Next Year

The Financial Times revealed that the bank could launch the initiative next year. However, sources quoted by the publication emphasized that the plans could still change.

The firm’s top executive was once a vocal critic of Bitcoin, saying the excitement around it would “eventually blow up,” and claiming it was only used by “murderers and drug dealers.” He is also reported to have said he would fire any trader who dealt with it.

According to the FT report, Dimon’s statements pushed away some potential clients, particularly those who had made their money through crypto or strongly believed in its long-term value. However, he has taken a more neutral stance recently:

“I don’t think you should smoke, but I defend your right to smoke. I defend your right to buy Bitcoin. Go at it,” he said in May.

The bank reportedly plans to begin lending against crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) holdings, with the use of the actual digital assets as collateral seen as the next natural step.

Meanwhile, competitors like Morgan Stanley are also joining the crypto bandwagon, with the bank also considering offering digital asset trading through its E-Trade platform. However, a few holdouts remain, with Goldman Sachs one of the more prominent financial institutions yet to succumb to market sentiment.

According to the Financial Times, a key concern for banks is that digital assets may facilitate criminal activity, raising questions around compliance and money laundering. To issue loans directly secured by crypto, JPMorgan would also need to address the technical challenges of managing assets seized from clients who default on their loans.

Shifting Landscape

Earlier this year, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan shared his thoughts on the future of crypto in the traditional financial space. In an interview, he stressed that the industry is ready to embrace it for transactions, but only if the regulatory landscape is well-defined.

Things have certainly been going in the direction he hoped for as regulatory sentiment in Washington shifts under the Trump administration. Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to regulate stablecoins, marking the first significant piece of crypto legislation approved by Congress.

Furthermore, in April, the Federal Reserve Board lifted restrictions on crypto-related activities for banks. This change means they are no longer obligated to seek prior approval for their digital asset and stablecoin operations.