Jim Cramer ‘Heard’ Donald Trump Is Buying BTC at $60K to Fill US Bitcoin Reserve

During the 2024 presidential election campaign, Donald Trump turned the tide for the cryptocurrency industry and became a vocal supporter, a significant shift from his previous stance.

He made multiple promises that the United States would become the crypto capital of the world and that his administration would do great things for Bitcoin and other assets. One of those promises got the community really excited as he said he wanted all remaining BTC to be mined in the US and claimed the country would establish a designated Bitcoin reserve.

The expectations were extremely high, which was among the reasons why BTC skyrocketed after he won the elections, and surged to consecutive all-time highs in 2025. However, a quick reality check a year after his inauguration shows there’s no such reserve, despite rumors that it would be a crypto stockpile including popular alts.

After a prolonged silent period with little to no movement on the matter, Jim Cramer just brought it up and made some serious claims.

In a recent CNBC appearance, he said he had “heard” that the president was going to fill up the Bitcoin reserve at $60,000. This became possible on Friday when the asset indeed plummeted to that level for the first time since before the presidential elections in late 2024.

There’s no proof for these claims at the time of this post. The only fund that is being filled with BTC is Binance’s SAFU initiative. The exchange has made a few consecutive BTC purchases, converting its SAFU fund from stablecoins to a Bitcoin-dominated fund.

