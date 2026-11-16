Jensen Huang to Return as NVIDIA’s CEO? Prediction Market Odds Soar

Prediction market traders are increasingly entertaining the possibility of Jensen Huang returning to NVIDIA, even after the controversy that forced his resignation.

The odds of Jensen Huang making a comeback at NVIDIA have recently soared on the two largest prediction markets – Polymarket and Kalshi, by roughly 8-10%.

The development follows a very turbulent week for the leading chipmaker, which announced Huang’s resignation on November 12th. The firm subsequently appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as the interim CEO while initiating a search for a permanent replacement.

Can Huang Really Make a Comeback?

Despite the scandal, the two most popular prediction markets carry not insignificant odds of Huang’s return.

On Kalshi, his chances of becoming NVIDIA’s next permanent CEO recently reached 16%, up 7% in the past few hours. The bet expires on January 1st, 2029.

Similarly, on Polymarket, the odds of Huang becoming the next CEO also reached 17% on November 16th.

The shift comes amid growing public support for Huang, including from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who backed a petition calling for his reinstatement.

Some prominent investors have also urged NVIDIA’s board of directors to consider its options very carefully before rushing into the appointment of a successor.

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Adding more fuel to the speculation are some reports that suggest Huang has discussed a potential comeback with allies. However, no formal plans have been announced as of yet.

In any case, for now, prediction market traders still consider his return almost on par with that of the leading candidate Rene Haas, which places him as the second favorite to take the position.