Jensen Huang Resigns: Why Nvidia’s Crisis Could Spill Further Into Bitcoin

The immediate threat is to NVDA, but given the company's enormous influence over AI and US equities, the danger expands to essentially all markets.

Jensen Huang officially stepped down as CEO and board member of Nvidia following days of escalating scrutiny over reported extramarital relationships and questions surrounding one of them that US officials suspected could involve Chinese intelligence.

CFO Colette Kress will serve as interim chief executive while the company searches for a permanent replacement, ending Huang’s more than three-decade run at the helm of the firm he co-founded.

Huang’s Exit and Nvidia

The most obvious immediate risk is a more profound crisis of confidence around one of the world’s most important companies. Nvidia shares fell more than 10% in pre-market trading to $152 before rebounding to over $165 on Thursday after Huang’s resignation was announced. That followed an already difficult period for the stock as the scandal developed and investors questioned how Nvidia could operate without the exec who transformed it from a gaming-chip company into the centerpiece of the AI boom.

This is where the actual succession came into focus. Huang had extraordinary influence over Nvidia, while recent reporting had already highlighted the company’s lack of a clear successor and unusually centralized leadership structure. Kress has spent more than a decade at the company and brings substantial institutional knowledge, but she is currently an interim appointment, with the board considering both internal and external candidates.

Nvidia still has powerful fundamentals working in its favor, including massive AI-chip demand, its CUDA ecosystem, and relationships across the tech industry. However, analysts have warned that Huang’s central role makes the transition unusually significant, and some have already reduced their expectations for NVDA following the scandals.

Will BTC Be Impacted?

The direct connection to Bitcoin is questionable, to say the least, but Huang’s resignation makes the risk considerably more tangible than it was when his departure was merely being discussed. Nvidia sits at the center of the AI investment mania, and it was worth over $5 trillion until very recently.

Its ecosystem stretches across hyperscalers, data-center operators, chip suppliers, and AI companies. This means another major NVDA sell-off could weaken the Nasdaq further, which is already close to bear-market territory, and other tech shares as investors reduce risk exposure.

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This matters for BTC because severe equity-market crashes frequently produce broader deleveraging, and risk-on assets are among the first to feel the pain. Investors may sell liquid assets such as Bitcoin to reduce portfolio risk or meet margin requirements, while an initial crypto decline can trigger leveraged long liquidations and magnify the move, as we have seen countless times in the past.

The timing is also problematic, as AI valuations are already being questioned, including huge spending on data centers, and whether those investments will ultimately generate sufficient returns. Huang’s departure introduces a new layer of uncertainty into a trade that had already become highly fragile.

This doesn’t guarantee that Nvidia’s leadership rotation will translate into another major BTC crash. However, Crypto Rover’s broader concern now has more weight: if investors begin treating Huang’s departure as a reason to unwind the AI trade, the resulting risk-off wave could extend well beyond NVDA. After all, BTC is already down $14,000 in 10 days, and the Nvidia saga is among the reasons.