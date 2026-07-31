Japan’s Bond-vs-Yen Dilemma Could Shake Bitcoin and Crypto: Analyst

Bitcoin’s reaction to the Bank of Japan’s latest policy decision may look calm on the surface, but one analyst believes a much bigger liquidity risk is building beneath global markets.

His warning came after the BOJ left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1% on July 31.

Japan’s Bond Market Dilemma Could Spill into Crypto

According to EGRAG CRYPTO, Japan’s financial system has run for more than three decades on the assumption that money would stay almost free. That assumption formed after the Nikkei peaked near the end of 1989, and policymakers spent the following decades pushing rates toward zero to avoid a repeat collapse.

The approach let Japan pile up one of the largest public debt loads of any developed economy, and the Bank of Japan became the biggest single buyer of its own bonds.

The analyst wrote that “Japan is approaching one of the most dangerous monetary crossroads in modern financial history,” pointing to wage growth that has pushed past 5%, a level not seen since before the country’s deflationary stretch started.

That change weakens the old case for near-zero rates. Raise them, and Japan risks losses for banks, insurers and pension funds sitting on low-yield bonds, plus higher refinancing costs on its own debt. Keep them low, and the yen keeps sliding, pushing up import costs on energy and food.

Cheap yen also fed the carry trade for years, with investors borrowing in Japan and buying higher-yielding assets abroad, including US Treasuries, tech stocks and Bitcoin. EGRAG warned that a fast unwind would force those same assets to be sold to repay yen loans, a chain reaction that would not stay contained to Japan.

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“Foreign assets are sold → yen is bought → yen strengthens → more leveraged positions are forced to close,” he wrote.

Bitcoin traded close to $64,000 following the rate decision, per CoinGecko data, up almost 9% in the past 30 days, although it was down nearly 2% for the week and roughly 18% over three months. The OG crypto had earlier shrugged off the volatility that came after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at 3.50% to 3.75% during the week.

Other Analysts Have Been Here Before

The idea that Japan could become a source of tighter global liquidity is not new. Earlier in the year, analyst Ted Pillows argued that rising Japanese bond yields were already making the yen carry trade less attractive, reducing the flow of money into higher-risk assets such as cryptocurrencies.

More recently, market commentator Hupzy suggested prolonged yen weakness could continue supporting demand for Bitcoin and stablecoins, while warning that any sudden intervention by Japanese authorities could trigger short-term liquidations across crypto markets.

EGRAG himself stopped short of claiming that a major unwind is already underway. Instead, the analyst suggested that investors should closely watch the yen, Japanese government bond yields, Bank of Japan policy decisions and capital flows for signs that the country’s decades-old monetary system is beginning to change, with consequences that could eventually extend to Bitcoin and the broader digital asset market.