The leading cryptocurrency asset has remained a strong contender for different companies’ treasury strategy, now recognized globally within the corporate world.

With rising uncertainty in major economies due to various political and macroeconomic conditions, BTC remains a “safer” alternative, at least for now.

Another Player in The Game

An AI-focused firm headquartered in Japan, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Quantum Solutions Co., is the latest addition to public companies that have adopted the Bitcoin treasury model.

In the shared press release, it outlined an initial plan to raise $10 million (¥1.48 billion) for purchasing the asset, with the ultimate goal of accumulating a maximum of 3,000 BTC over the next 12 months.

The board of directors meeting had decreed that a subsidiary of the enterprise would launch a new business focused on crypto investments.

The company is currently assessing how the investment can potentially impact its finances for the fiscal year ending in February 2026, so the exact method of acquiring the capital has not been decided yet.

The firm further stated in the news release:

Amidst ongoing yen depreciation and increasing international financial uncertainty, the investment and holding of Bitcoin are gaining importance among global listed companies and institutional investors as a means of diversifying assets, mitigating currency risks, and hedging against inflation.

The investment business will be promoted under a few key policies:

Purchase and holding of Bitcoin for long-term value

Phases of implementation will be in place for the acquisition volume and holding ratio, with constant monitoring

Countermeasures for price fluctuation risk and cybersecurity, encompassing a risk management strategy

Economic Conditions in Japan and The Trade Deal

The shift in sentiment and adoption of Bitcoin by numerous companies comes at a time of financial instability and a crashing bond market in Japan.

The Kobeissi Letter noted that the 40-year government bond yield has reached the highest-ever recorded level of 3.375%, suggesting that the market for this asset class is losing value.

BREAKING: Japan’s 40-year government bond auction recorded its weakest demand in 14 years on Wednesday. The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand, dropped to 2.127 from 2.214 at the previous auction. As a result, the 40-year bond yielded 3.375%, the highest on record. This… pic.twitter.com/zteyvKiDuB — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) July 23, 2025

Moreover, the bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand, decreased to 2.127 from 2.214 at the last bond auction, which also recorded the lowest participation levels in 14 years. The trade deal between the US and Japan could have sparked further concern, which was announced earlier this week.

The agreement is touted to restore American industrial power, as Japan is directed to invest $550 billion to revitalize several key industries in the United States, including energy production, semiconductor manufacturing, mineral mining, and others. The US will retain 90% of the profits from this investment.

A flat tariff of 15% on imports has also been introduced. At the same time, the monarchy is being mandated to increase import quotas and purchases of various goods from the United States, including energy, vehicles, and aircraft.