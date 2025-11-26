Japan Emerges as Potential Bitcoin Demand Giant After Rule Changes

Although Japan only has 20k–40k active BTC addresses daily, its huge household wealth could flow in via ETFs and regulated funds.

Japan has officially finalized amendments to its crypto regulatory framework that have the potential to increase global Bitcoin demand.

The reforms aim to clarify custodial liability, stimulate institutional participation, and position the country as a safe haven for digital assets.

Reform Could Boost Bitcoin Demand

According to crypto research and education institution XWIN Research Japan, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) has completed its 2025 Working Group on crypto-asset reform, outlining a redesign of the country’s rules. Central to this effort is the transition from the Payment Services Act to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, which will provide stronger investor safeguarding.

Notably, the country’s on-chain activity remains limited, with only 20,000 to 40,000 unique active Bitcoin addresses each day compared with a global range of 450,000 to 800,000. This means that it only contributes a small share to global on-chain demand.

However, the report noted that this view is incomplete because Japan holds one of the largest pools of household wealth in the world, which, if allowed to participate through ETFs, regulated funds, or other institutional products, could see the country become a big source for new demand.

“With increased credibility and easier access for large asset managers, Japan may ultimately exert measurable upward pressure on Bitcoin’s long-term supply-demand dynamics,” wrote the market watchers.

Japan Tightens Crypto Rules

The Asian economic powerhouse’s new regulatory approach focuses on protecting investors, recognizing that crypto has become a mainstream investment even as fraud, unregistered platforms, and information gaps continue to grow.

The changes will introduce new measures, including clear disclosures, rules against unfair trading, explanations of issuer risks, stronger security, and closer supervision of business conduct. The FSA plans to take more action against unregistered overseas services and is considering creating a separate category for decentralized exchanges.

It is also preparing rules that would require local digital asset exchanges to keep liability reserves to safeguard users from hacks and other operational problems, according to Nikkei. The agency will submit the amendments to parliament in 2026 and is also expected to classify cryptocurrencies as securities under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

If approved, crypto platforms would face bans on insider trading, stricter custody audits, and wider disclosure requirements, bringing crypto rules closer to those applied to traditional financial firms.

These reforms are Japan’s first major step toward creating a transparent, secure, and institution-friendly crypto market. The announcement also comes weeks after reports that the FSA is considering allowing banks to hold and trade digital assets like Bitcoin.

CryptoQuant predicts that the steps being taken could put positive pressure on Bitcoin’s long-term supply and demand.