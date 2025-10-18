James Wynn’s Painful Comeback: Reopens PEPE Long, Faces Another Brutal Liquidation

After a total liquidation, James Wynn reopened a 10x PEPE long, only to face another wipeout just hours later.

Pseudonymous high-leverage crypto trader James Wynn has gained widespread notoriety for his volatile fortune, repeatedly making and losing hundreds of millions through leveraged bets on crypto perpetual futures markets.

Market chaos appears to have struck him again as Wynn’s fresh PEPE bet collapses within hours, extending a brutal streak of crypto liquidations.

Risky PEPE Bet Ends in More Liquidations

In its latest tweet, on-chain analytics platform Lookonchain reported that Wynn suffered a complete liquidation during the recent market dip, which also partially liquidated fellow trader “Machi Big Brother,” who has now lost over $53 million on Hyperliquid in the past month.

Despite the setback, Wynn reopened a 10x long position on meme token PEPE shortly afterward, only to face another partial liquidation less than six hours later. The rapid sequence of losses comes amid turbulent market conditions and a massive decline in the prices of both top crypto assets as well as meme coins.

Following the third liquidation, Lookonchain tweeted,

“Once again! Both James Wynn and Machi Big Brother got liquidated in the latest market crash! These two are like brothers in arms – never giving up on their longs, yet always getting wiped out.”

Controversy Over Insider Activity

Blockchain analytics firm Bubblemap recently revealed that Wynn’s meme coin venture, YEPE, may be following a familiar and troubling pattern. Once hailed for turning a modest $7,000 PEPE bet into millions, Wynn’s trading history has once again come under scrutiny for potential insider activity. According to Bubblemap’s analysis, nearly 60% of YEPE’s supply is concentrated among insiders, many of whom operate wallets funded through the same centralized exchanges such as LBank, KuCoin, and MEXC. This looked like a coordinated accumulation effort.

The report further claimed that the trader’s coin promotions are typically accompanied by influencer-driven hype cycles and engineered to attract retail demand while insiders quietly offload their holdings.

Even as Wynn remains one of crypto’s most controversial figures and has attracted accusations of manipulation, he continues to receive public endorsements from major industry players. Critics warn that such backing may normalize insider-dominated markets and allow manufactured momentum to masquerade as organic community growth.