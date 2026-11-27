Joao Wedson isn’t buying into the growing panic over a potential cryptographic breakthrough. The Alphafractal founder believes that much of the concern is being blown out of proportion.

Wedson said he sees the latest wave of fears as largely FUD, while pointing out that concerns about Bitcoin being hacked have been around for years.

Bitcoin Quantum Panic

In his latest tweet, Wedson said that understanding how BTC actually works changes the way these threats should be viewed. While a quantum computer capable of breaking cryptographic keys could pose a serious risk to wallets relying on vulnerable encryption, he explained that such a breakthrough would not give an attacker the power to rewrite Bitcoin’s entire blockchain or bypass the network’s consensus rules.

His comments come after computer scientist Scott Aaronson said he was “virtually certain,” based on multiple reliable sources, that one or both AI companies were sitting on one or more cryptography “bombshells.” Among the possibilities circulating is the development of a polynomial-time algorithm capable of factoring large numbers, something that can undermine RSA encryption without requiring a quantum computer, if confirmed.

Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet has also heard accounts of three possible advances involving integer factorization, elliptic curve cryptography (ECC) and Ring-LWE, the mathematical foundation behind some post-quantum encryption systems. The implications for Bitcoin are particularly relevant if the reported advances extend to ECC, which essentially supports the network’s digital signatures and protects users’ private keys. If an attacker could derive a private key from its corresponding public key, vulnerable wallets could be exposed to theft.

However, Wedson said that stealing funds from exposed wallets and rewriting Bitcoin’s transaction history are two very different challenges. Changing the blockchain on a large scale would require an attacker to overcome the network’s mining power and disrupt the system’s established consensus, something Wedson considers highly unlikely over the next two or three decades.

Also, there is no publicly confirmed evidence that these technologies have been broken.

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Threat Beyond Bitcoin

Wedson is not dismissing quantum computing altogether, however, and his biggest concern lies elsewhere — the possibility of Bitcoin mining becoming less secure or increasingly centralized.

More importantly, a genuine cryptographic breakthrough would not be a Bitcoin-specific problem, either. Banks, governments, financial institutions, and much of the internet rely on encryption that could face similar vulnerabilities, which actually makes the consequences far broader than crypto alone. BTC developers are already exploring potential defenses, including alternative cryptographic approaches designed to withstand quantum attacks.