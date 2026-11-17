A software glitch at JPMorgan Chase triggered thousands of banking complaints across the US, disrupting payments and exposing vulnerabilities in interconnected financial systems.

According to recent reports, a technical failure at JPMorgan Chase disrupted banking transactions across the United States yesterday. This triggered thousands of customer complaints and highlighted how problems at one major lending institution can affect the wider financial system.

Customers of Chase, Bank of America (BofA), Wells Fargo, and US Bank reported difficulties accessing accounts, transferring funds and using digital banking services.

The outage tracker Downdetector recorded almost 5,000 reports involving Chase by early Monday afternoon, along with 2,000 reports for Bank of America and hundreds more across other institutions.

JPMorgan Chase said that the disruption was caused by a software bug. It affected the bank’s internal hardware systems. The institution stressed that customers’ funds remain accessible and that there was no evidence of a cyberattack.

The disruption also had an impact on some transfers involving Zelle, although the payments network said that its systems remained fully operational.

Now, while complaints spanned multiple banks, the incidents did not necessarily indicate that there were separate technical failures. In other words, transactions involving Chase customers could experience delays even when some of the other banks’ systems were functioning properly.

In other words, this outage raises broader questions about how reliable digital banking is as millions of Americans (and people across the world, for that matter) increasingly depend on mobile applications and instant payment services for their everyday transactions. While temporary technical failures do not necessarily put customer deposits at risk, they can definitely prevent people from accessing funds when they might need them the most.

The incident also shows exactly how deeply interconnected major financial institutions have become, with disruptions at one provider affecting transactions and services across the broader banking network.