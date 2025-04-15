TL;DR

Binance futures traders have turned bullish on Ripple’s cross-border token, opening mostly long positions.

However, history shows that such developments have been followed by a price correction. Could history repeat itself now?

66.86% of traders in Binance with open $XRP positions are going long! pic.twitter.com/oDL2NsUzHq — Ali (@ali_charts) April 15, 2025

Renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez posted on X that the majority of futures traders on Binance who are betting on XRP’s future price moves have turned bullish, with 66.86% of all positions opened being long.

Although this might sound like positive news at first, a deeper look into XRP’s price performance following such developments tells a different story. Recall that Binance futures traders were even more bullish on April 5-6, when the percentage of longs exceeded 70%.

Just a day later, though, Ripple’s token found itself dumping below the crucial $2 resistance to a multi-month low of $1.6.

It’s worth noting that XRP was not an isolated asset when its price tumbled by 25% last week. The entire crypto industry, as well as Wall Street and other financial markets, plunged due to the escalating tension between the US and the rest of the world.

Nevertheless, there was another, less painful example from late March. Back then, XRP stood at $2.4 when longs on Binance futures jumped past 72%. In the following hours, XRP actually gained some traction but dropped to $2.05 by the end of the month.

Although history is no indication of future price moves, it certainly helps to observe and learn from it. After all, no investor/trader should forget the wise words from Warren Buffett – be greedy when others are fearful, and be fearful when others are greedy. The futures traders on Binance seem greedy now, at least when it comes down to XRP, which might have already priced in the SEC lawsuit closure, according to some analysts.