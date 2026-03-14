Is XRP Basically a Bank Wearing a Hoodie? Analysts Clash Over Ripple’s True Role

Meanwhile, the other community member believes the patience of XRP investors is "genuinely a psychological phenomenon."

Ripple and its native non-stablecoin have a substantial community, but also a fair share of critics due to some of the core implementations. Its growth in popularity over the past several years has been quite astonishing, which sometimes even surpasses its market rise.

As such, whenever someone, especially a high-profile figure within the crypto industry, speaks against XRP in some form, there’s usually backlash.

A Bank Wearing a Hoodie?

Davinci Jeremie is among the OG crypto influencers and analysts, famously advising people to buy BTC when it was worth $1. In a recent post on X, he criticized XRP for several of its key features that could actually be making it a “bank wearing a hoodie.”

He outlined that these factors could be hidden leverage, fake decentralization, pausable exits, insider advantages, and users locked in wrapped IOUs. Instead, he commented that bitcoin does not have any of these.

Your favorite crypto project is just a bank wearing a hoodie. *cough* $XRP Hidden leverage ✓

Fake decentralization ✓

Pausable exits ✓

Insider advantages ✓

Users locked in wrapped IOUs ✓#Bitcoin has none of these. Name one other project that doesn’t. I’ll wait. 👇 — Davinci Jeremie (@Davincij15) March 11, 2026

Somewhat expectedly, most comments below the posts lashed out at Jeremie, with one saying, “That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever read from you. XRP is everything that they wanted Bitcoin to be. That’s a fact.” Naturally, Jeremie disagreed. Others, though, agreed with his initial comments, saying that “XRP is a s**t and not a match” to bitcoin.

Finally, XRP’s Moment?

In contrast to the aforementioned statement, XRP Bags, among the vocal members of the XRP community on X, outlined what it feels like to be a holder of the cross-border token. They believe every year so far has begun with big promises but seemingly have failed to deliver, or at least until 2023, when it was the first big break in the lawsuit against the SEC.

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More promisingly, though, the user noted that 2025 was an “I told you so” year for XRP, while 2026 shows that they are “just getting started.”

the XRP holder experience: 2017 — “this is going to change banking forever”

2018 — “just wait”

2019 — “keep stacking”

2020 — “SEC who?”

2021 — “SEC lawsuit, this is actually bullish”

2022 — “just wait”

2023 — “WE WON (partially)”

2024 — “Keep accumulating”

2025 — “told you”

2026… — XRP Bags💰👨🏽‍🚀 BagMan (@XRPBags) March 13, 2026