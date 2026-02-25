Is Vitalik Selling the Bottom? Analyst Flags Massive ETH Buy Opportunity

If history rhymes, here are the best ETH entry levels for the long-term.

After barely setting a new price record last summer at nearly $5,000, ETH joined the rest of the market in the post-October slump and dumped by almost 50% in months. It tried to resume its run in mid-January when it jumped to $3,400, but it was rejected again, and the subsequent correction pushed it south to $1,800 on a couple of occasions.

Although it has managed to defend that level for now, it still trades 45% lower than its mid-January peak. Substantial sell-offs have continued, while one popular analyst laid out what could be valid entry points for long-term exposure.

Sell-Offs Continue

If we compare ETH’s price with net flows into spot Ethereum ETFs, we will see a strong resemblance in investor behavior and price moves. For instance, the cumulative net flows peaked at over $15 billion in early October before the massive October 10 crash. Since then, outflows have consistently dominated, with investors pulling out well over $3 billion by February 24.

In addition, Ethereum’s co-founder has also joined the selling spree. CryptoPotato has reported on several occasions on Vitalik Buterin’s substantial disposal of ETH tokens for the past several weeks. Most recent on-chain data shows that he has dumped roughly 17,000 ETH in less than a month, valued at around $34 million.

In a post titled “Vitalik Buterin Is Selling Ethereum Near the Bottom,” renowned analyst Ali Martinez explained why the co-founder might regret his timing as the bottom could be closer than expected.

ETH Entry Points

Martinez said one of the most reliable “bottom-detection metrics” for the largest altcoin – the MVRV Ratio – is currently at 0.78, while the asset has neared or reached a macro bottom at levels below 0.80.

However, his disclaimer indicated that just because Ethereum is currently undervalued according to on-chain metrics, this doesn’t mean that its price cannot go any lower – “especially during heavy distribution phases.”

If another correction is to occur, the analyst outlined the most critical levels that could hold its downfall – $1,800 (which was tested yesterday), followed by $1,584 (first major support below), $1,238 (secondary macro support), and $1,089 (deeper capitulation zone). Martinez believes these precise levels could be proper entry zones.

“If history rhymes, accumulation below $1,800 – particularly near $1,584, $1,238, and $1,089 – could offer strong long-term positioning. But, volatility is likely to persist before a confirmed bottom forms.”