A new financial disclosure has revealed that Trump has millions of dollars invested in crypto – an industry that’s become a clear target of his electoral campaign.

Yet despite his many specific appeals to Bitcoin investors, there’s no evidence that the former president holds any BTC himself, as opposed to smaller alternatives.

Trump’s Crypto Portfolio

According to the 2024 disclosure published by Citizens for Ethics, the Republican nominee holds somewhere between $1 million and $5 million in his “cryptocurrency wallet virtual Ethereum key,” in a hardware wallet.

He also received over $7.15 million of income from his license agreement with NFT INT, LLC, relating to his digital trading card collections, for which demand rallied following the attempt on his life in July.

The filings don’t directly disclose which cryptos Trump owns, but on-chain analysis from Arkham Intelligence provides a look into Trump’s wallet. Per the firm’s analysis, Trump’s wallet holds $3.5 million in assets, including 492 Ethereum ($1.28 million) and another 377 Wrapped Ethereum ($977,000).

He also holds six-figure positions in obscure memecoins including TROG ($372,000) and GUA ($345,000). Other holdings include $136,000 in stablecoin USDC, and $135,000 in MAGAA – a Trump-inspired memecoin that he isn’t actually affiliated with. The token’s price rose by 15% on Friday.

It’s worth noting that Trump’s net worth is $7.5 billion, according to Forbes. That means his reported crypto holdings are just 0.067% of his assets.

Where’s The Bitcoin?

Previous filings in August 2023 showed that Trump held crypto – predominantly on Ethereum – though the amount has risen significantly since that time.

However, the wallet still shows no signs of either Bitcoin or Wrapped Bitcoin ownership. When Trump attended the 2024 Bitcoin Conference in July, he echoed the popular Bitcoin investor’s creed to “never sell your Bitcoin,” and agreed to HODL the U.S. government’s existing BTC holdings if re-elected.

He’s also made repeated appeals to Bitcoin’s mining industry, calling for all remaining BTC to be mined in the United States. He’s even predicted that Bitcoin’s market cap may one day overtake gold, and that the asset could be used to help wipe out the country’s $35 trillion in debt.

Disclosures in 2022 showed Trump’s running mate JD Vance is a Bitcoin owner, possessing between $100,000 and $250,000 in BTC at the time.