Is This the End of the Machi Big Brother Dump? Giant Whale Clings to Last $1M After Disaster

Machi Big Brother is known for taking massive, highly leveraged long positions in several tokens on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid, which has led to significant, high-profile liquidations.

Recent volatile months have massively drained his remaining capital.

Fortune Shrinks

Blockchain data shared by Arkham Intelligence revealed that Machi Big Brother’s Hyperliquid HL account value has fallen below $1 million. The data indicates the Taiwanese-American entrepreneur and former musician, whose real name is Jeffrey Huang, added margin to recent Hyperliquid long positions by drawing from the PleasrDAO treasury, funds that were deposited roughly five years ago.

Arkham Intelligence reports that around five months ago, Machi Big Brother’s net worth was close to nine figures. Since then, his holdings have witnessed a steep fall.

The on-chain tracking firm estimates his cumulative trading performance at a loss of $28 million. The movements were identified through wallet activity linked to Machi Big Brother and the PleasrDAO treasury.

Controversies

Machi Big Brother has been one of the controversial figures in crypto who is known for massive gains, heavy losses, and constant reinvention. He entered the space around 2017, launching Mithril (MITH), a “social mining” project that rewarded users with tokens. The project raised about $13 million, but the token collapsed roughly 80% within months.

He later joined Formosa Financial, which helped raise around 44,000 ETH, then worth about $37 million. About 22,000 ETH later disappeared from the treasury and were never recovered. In 2020, he moved aggressively into DeFi, forking Compound to create Cream Finance. The protocol suffered multiple exploits, and total losses surpassed $192 million.

He continued launching fast-moving forks such as Mith Cash, Wifey Finance, and Typhoon Cash, many of which failed within weeks. From 2021 to 2023, he became a dominant NFT player and amassed more than 200 Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs worth over $9 million at the peak.

He later sold more than 1,000 NFTs in a short period, which crashed floor prices in what became known as the “Machi Dump.” In 2022, on-chain investigator ZachXBT accused him of embezzling 22,000 ETH and leaving multiple failed projects behind. Machi responded with a defamation lawsuit in Texas, which ended quietly without a ruling.

In 2024, he launched the Boba Oppa meme coin on Solana. He raised over $40 million before the token dropped sharply.