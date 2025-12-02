Is This the DOGE Bottom? Dogecoin Flashes Bullish Signals
Dogecoin (DOGE) sits at around $0.136 at press time, as the daily trading volume stands at $1.3 billion. The price is down almost 1% in 24 hours and 9% over the past week. Despite recent weakness, chart signals suggest a possible shift in direction.
Dogecoin Moves Into Wyckoff Spring Phase
Analyst Trader Tardigrade has placed Dogecoin in Phase C of the Wyckoff Accumulation model, known as the Spring. This stage often marks the final push below support before a potential reversal begins. DOGE made a new low in the $0.13–$0.14 range, matching the expected move in this phase.
✍️ Wyckoff Accumulation – Phase C – Spring ✍️ pic.twitter.com/SRez4cHN1a
— Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) December 2, 2025
The purpose of this move is to test support and remove short-term holders. If the setup holds, the price may enter Phase D, where it starts to move higher within the range.
In addition, the same analyst also pointed to a bullish crossover forming on the 3-day MACD. This signal has appeared twice before this year—in April and July—both times followed by upward price movement. A third cross is now appearing, with the MACD line moving above the signal line.
Each previous crossover led to a clear price reaction. If the same response follows, buyers may step in again. This indicator is often used to track changes in short-to-mid-term momentum.
Market Cycle Chart Supports Accumulation View
A separate long-term chart from analyst Bark shows Dogecoin in its third major market cycle. Each past cycle included a correction, followed by accumulation, then a breakout. The current range between $0.05 and $0.20 has held since 2022.
You may also like:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) Rally Lacks Retail Mania – And That Might Be Bullish
- Major Crypto Unlock for this Week: SOL, AVAX, and DOGE Face $790M Supply Surge
- SEC Stalls XRP and DOGE ETF Rollout: How They Differ from BTC and ETH Counterparts
The chart projects a possible move toward $5 by 2026. This estimate is based on previous cycle growth, though current conditions may differ.
“If history repeats itself, the jump will be massive,” Bark said.
Mixed Signals From On-Chain and ETF Activity
Wallet data shows mixed activity. As CryptoPotato reported, holders of 10 million to 100 million DOGE have reduced their positions by about 7 billion coins in recent weeks. Whale activity is now at a two-month low, shifting focus to technical setups.
In the ETF market, new Dogecoin funds in the US saw a quiet launch. Trading volume around the ETFs remains low. However, DOGE showed some recovery after hitting intraday lows of $0.132, with late-session buying reversing the earlier drop.