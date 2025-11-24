Is This the Cycle Bottom? Short-Term Holders Capitulated as BTC Hit $80K

Bitcoin (BTC) is testing the $80,000 support level, a price point not seen in six months, following a steep 36% drop from its October all-time high.

This downturn has triggered a massive wave of capitulation from short-term investors, a potential sign that a local bottom is forming, even as long-term holders begin to distribute their BTC at a historic rate.

Market Sentiment and On-Chain Signals Point to a Crossroads

The mood across social media and on-chain data platforms is one of heightened caution. According to an analysis by Crypto Dan, investors who have held Bitcoin for less than 155 days have officially capitulated.

This group, often driven by emotion, has seen its sentiment flip from positive to negative, with the market watcher noting that similar behavior was observed at the lows of previous corrections within this bull cycle, suggesting a potential rebound is likely. However, he warned that if Bitcoin fails to hold the $80,000 level, the market could be in for a much more difficult period.

“If the current zone is a correction phase → this is the bottom,” he wrote, adding “If the current zone is a bear cycle → the end of the decline is still far away”

Adding to the narrative, data shared by another analyst, CryptoOnchain, revealed a historic transfer of wealth. Their metrics show a massive outflow of 63,000 BTC from long-term holder wallets, a classic sign of distribution near market tops.

At the same time, short-term holders are accumulating that supply, buying the dip at prices around $87,000. This dynamic is creating a fragile balance where, if new demand cannot absorb this selling pressure, it could lead to a deeper correction.

There were more bearish signals from GugaOnChain, who highlighted that a key on-chain metric, the Binary Coin Days Destroyed (CDD), triggered a sell signal on November 23.

You may also like:

This, according to them, has happened four previous times in this cycle, and a price correction followed each instance. The current signal, with a CDD value of over 25 million, indicates a significant reactivation of old BTC, typically for the purpose of selling.

A Broader Look at Demand and Price Trajectory

The sell-off highlighted by CryptoDan is happening against a backdrop of fading institutional demand. As earlier reported by CryptoQuant, the growth in spot Bitcoin ETF holdings has slowed to one of its weakest paces since launch.

Furthermore, public companies that were once major buyers have seen their purchasing power evaporate, with Strategy reducing its annual acquisitions from 171,000 BTC to just 9,600 BTC.

Meanwhile, at the market, the flagship cryptocurrency managed to pull together a recovery to its current level of about $87,000 after hitting a low near $82,000 in the past week. Still, it remains down about 22% in the last 30 days and nearly 12% year-on-year.

The breach of the $90,000 support level, a key psychological barrier, has now shifted analyst focus toward the next major support zone between $70,000 and $73,000. This area is critical as it matches the average purchase price of major holders of the asset, who may step in to defend their positions.

Even prominent investors are adjusting their strategies. Author Robert Kiyosaki recently revealed that he sold $2.25 million worth of BTC at around $90,000, though he stated he remains bullish and plans to reinvest his profits.